Gary Puls, assistant superintendent for the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical Site in Laramie, has trouble holding onto a metal directional sign Wednesday. Puls was out checking the historic site’s many buildings for any signs of wind damage. The sign was pulled off of its stake during several days of high winds in the area.
Gary Puls, assistant superintendent for the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical Site in Laramie, has trouble holding onto a metal directional sign Wednesday. Puls was out checking the historic site’s many buildings for any signs of wind damage. The sign was pulled off of its stake during several days of high winds in the area.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
A tree pulled down a power line after blowing over on Riverside Drive on Wednesday. Laramie saw gusts of up to 63 mph this week.
Laramie residents are checking for damage after strong sustained winds for more than two days with gusts reaching as high as 63 mph in the city.
The wind was even windier west of Laramie with a top gust of 94 mph recorded on a stretch of Interstate 80 near Arlington on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple locations around Laramie had property damage because of the wind. Part of a sign outside of the Wendy’s restaurant on Grand Avenue broke into pieces on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, material from the roof of the Budget Inn near I-80 blew through the parking lot, despite staff efforts to anchor it down.
On Wednesday, a large tree blew blew over and across Riverside Drive, taking a section of a powerline with it. Rocky Mountain Power was called to the scene to make repairs.
The city of Laramie Public Works Department responded to two calls of heavy glass globes blowing off street lights on 4th and 5th streets near Grand Avenue, but reported little additional damage, said spokesperson Brooks Webb.
Winds should die down in Laramie today with gusts in the 40 mph range expected, the National Weather Service reports.