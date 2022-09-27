Albany County residents have become the target of a phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement officer, according to a Facebook press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
Under the guise of being an officer from the Sheriff’s Office or Laramie Police Department, the scammers have been reported to tell community members they missed a court appearance or jury duty and must send money before a warrant is issued for their arrest.
The scammers may even use the person’s real name and the real phone number of a law enforcement agency, the press release says.
People should refrain from handing out personal or financial information over the phone or email to people they don’t know, be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment and use caution when sharing personal information on social media, the press release says. Callers can use personal information to make their story more believable and spark fear in the person they are trying to scam.
Law enforcement agencies do not call people to demand money under any circumstance, even if there are outstanding traffic citations, warrants or tax payments, according to the press release. Government agencies also do not accept gift cards as payment.
Any Albany County resident who suffers financial loss as the result of the scam should file a report by calling the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 307-721-2526, the press release says.