Albany County residents have become the target of a phone scam where the caller impersonates a law enforcement officer, according to a Facebook press release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Under the guise of being an officer from the Sheriff’s Office or Laramie Police Department, the scammers have been reported to tell community members they missed a court appearance or jury duty and must send money before a warrant is issued for their arrest.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus