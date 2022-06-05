Tom and Joan Downham

Tom and Joan Downham will mark 50 years of marriage June 10, 2022.

 Courtesy Photo

Tom and Joan Downham of Laramie will celebrate 50 years of marriage June 10.

They were married June 10, 1972, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and have lived in Laramie since 1976.

Mr. Downham retired in 2011 after 22 years working at the University of Wyoming physical plant. Mrs. Downham also retired in 2011 after 35 years in the UW College of Business.

They are the parents of Jeff (Shelly) of Cheyenne, Mike of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tim (Randi) of Laramie. They also have nine grandchildren.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus