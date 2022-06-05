Anniversary Anniversary Jun 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tom and Joan Downham will mark 50 years of marriage June 10, 2022. Courtesy Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom and Joan Downham of Laramie will celebrate 50 years of marriage June 10.They were married June 10, 1972, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and have lived in Laramie since 1976.Mr. Downham retired in 2011 after 22 years working at the University of Wyoming physical plant. Mrs. Downham also retired in 2011 after 35 years in the UW College of Business.They are the parents of Jeff (Shelly) of Cheyenne, Mike of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Tim (Randi) of Laramie. They also have nine grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists