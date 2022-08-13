55th anniversary

Christine and Daniel Aneiros.

 Courtesy Photo

Daniel and Christine Aneiros of Laramie will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 19.

She’s a homemaker, bookkeeper and works in social services for the St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. She also volunteers for Laramie Interfaith and says she never plans to retire from doing what she loves.

