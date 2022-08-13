...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
areas, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest
Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie
Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Daniel and Christine Aneiros of Laramie will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Aug. 19.
She’s a homemaker, bookkeeper and works in social services for the St. Paul’s Newman Center in Laramie. She also volunteers for Laramie Interfaith and says she never plans to retire from doing what she loves.
He was an engineer for Sinclair Oil Corp. for 43 years and officially retired in 2010. But like Christine, Daniel says he’s never really going to retire. He now volunteers for the local Meals on Wheels program.
They are the parents of Michelle (Eric) Worden of Laramie; Christopher (Juliana) Aneiros of Reno, Nevada; and Teresa (Jason) Whitney of Helena, Montana.