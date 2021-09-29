WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA meets at 1:30 p.m. in Harbon Park, 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class next meets at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month in the Summit conference room. For more information and registration, visit ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
THURSDAY
CAREGIVERS FOR LOVED ONES WITH ALZHEIMER/DEMENTIA meets weekly at 3 p.m. for coffee, pie, understanding and comradeship at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 204 S. 30th St. For more information, call 307-745-6451.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING WIND SYMPHONY will present its Fall Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students not attending UW. It is free for UW students. Call 307-766-6666 to buy tickets or visit uwyo.edu/finearts.
FRIDAY
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents Meet the Planets at 7 p.m. for a tour of the sun’s planets and their moons. Learn the discoveries, exploration and feats of technology that have probed the solar system.
SATURDAY
LARAMIE AUDOBON SOCIEITY will host a trip to the Hutton Lake National Wildlife refuge. Meet at 8 a.m., Oct. 2 at the viewing platform.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents From Earth to the Universe at 2 p.m. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for as long as there have been people.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC from 1:30-2:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday at the Washington Park west shelter. Bring walking shoes and a friend. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
FIRST UNITEED METHODIST CHURCH hosts weekly Jesus and Me for kids ages kindergarten through fifth grade from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Grades six through eight meet every other week from 5;30-7:30 p.m. starting Oct. 3.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month via Microsoft Teams. To attend and receive an invite, email a request to kcbard@charter.net.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group meets at 9 a.m. weekly in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
ALBANY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Rock Church, 402 Corhell Road.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING PLANETARIUM presents Wyoming skies at 7 p.m. Explore what’s up in the sky around Wyoming.
ONGOING
$25 IN GIFT CARDS are being offered as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine. To cash in on this limited offer, sign up this and for other weekly raffles and get more information at https://bit.ly/calltheshotslaramie.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.