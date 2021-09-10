The Laramie Fire Department will lead a 9/11 ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a day that change life in the United States forever.

The focus of the commemoration will be a flag ceremony presented by the Laramie Fire Department Honor Guard, according to a city press release. The ceremony will observe the posting of helmets from a firefighter and police officer to acknowledge those responders who died that day as a result of the World Trade Center towers being toppled, the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

The program at War Memorial Stadium will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and is expected to take about 30 minutes.

Also happening Saturday is the annual Stair Climb, also at the stadium on the University of Wyoming campus, at 7 p.m.

Please enter the venue on the northeast side of the stadium.

