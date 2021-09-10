...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FRIDAY FOR FWZ 301...302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FWZ
302...303 AND NORTHERN 308...
* WIND...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 MPH with
occasional gusts 30 to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Laramie Fire Department will lead a 9/11 ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a day that change life in the United States forever.
The focus of the commemoration will be a flag ceremony presented by the Laramie Fire Department Honor Guard, according to a city press release. The ceremony will observe the posting of helmets from a firefighter and police officer to acknowledge those responders who died that day as a result of the World Trade Center towers being toppled, the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
The program at War Memorial Stadium will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and is expected to take about 30 minutes.
Also happening Saturday is the annual Stair Climb, also at the stadium on the University of Wyoming campus, at 7 p.m.
Please enter the venue on the northeast side of the stadium.