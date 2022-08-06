Janna Urschel of Laramie graduated this past spring with a Doctor of Philosophy, English from University of Albany in New York.
Allison McElwee of Laramie was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Florida.
Five Laramie students were among Laramie County Community College graduates who earned associate nursing degrees in the 2022 spring semester. They are: Carleen Kristia-Lillian Collins, Devin James Love, Angela Scasta, Brittany Anne Unverzagt and McKenah Windsor.
Four Laramie students were among Laramie County Community College graduates who earned Associate of Arts degrees in the 2022 spring semester. They are: Logan Heard, Ashley Marie Laughlin, Billie K Slyman and Jayla Marie Wulff.
Three Laramie students were among Laramie County Community College graduates who earned Associate of Science degrees in the 2022 spring semester. They are: Asher Baca, Travis James Duvall and Guillermo J Guerrero.
Four Laramie students earned certificates of completion from Laramie County Community College in the 2022 spring semester. They are: Kathryn M. Brummond, Haley Marie Buszkiewic, Rebecca Joann Curtis and Tazmine Faye Haut.
A host of Laramie students earned credit diplomas from Laramie County Community College in the 2022 spring semester: They are: Joel Aldaz, Joshua Patrick Bernard, Kristine M Brosmire, Elizabeth Ferris, Tristan Fraley, Malachi Jason Hamilton, Brennan Howe, Austin Lepper, Tatiana Ayana Rayos, Hank Fredrick Shaver, Landon Charles Smith, Allen J Snooks, Adrian Suazo, Tai Walrath and Henry White.
A host of Laramie students were named to the President’s Honor Roll at Laramie County Community College for the 2022 spring semester: They are: Bailey Shea Abbott, Sierra Adams, Tara Elizabeth Austin, Kerby Kevin Baars, Asher Baca, Diana Louise Barlow, Shawna Bell, Kodi M Bernaski, Brianna Bird, Kyla Joy Bressler, Kaylee Patricia Brown, Thayne Brown, Katrinna R Buckingham, Alexis Alfredo Carrillo, Cameron Kathleen Clay, Rayanne Louise Creel, Katrina Leigh Derbish, Travis James Duvall, Hilary Lucia Eastman, Scott Fowler, Katrina Gilbert, Jason A Gonzales, Jordan Hanslovan, Donjeta Haxhiu, Gretchen Heaster, Ryan Hilton, Mary L Ivanoff, Lauren Elaine Johnson, Jacob Levi Johnston, Kaya James Jolley, Julia Louise Landsverk, Ashley Marie Laughlin, Ashlyn M Lindsay, Aysia Marces, Ashley Lynn McCarty, Emma Karen Merrill, Bryan Chontal Navarrete, Matthew Neubauer, Abigail Kay Soddy, Irene Sottile, Leland Tory Weber, Makayla Wight and Jayla Marie Wulff.
A host of Laramie students were named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll at Laramie County Community College for the 2022 spring semester: They are: Yasmin Acosta, Darcey Jane Alvarez, Allison Elizabeth Burris, Matija Dragosavljevic, Malachi Jason Hamilton, Matthew Heath Hayes, Brennan Scott Howe, Christopher Lima, Margo Risa McCardell, Henry James Miller, Leah McKenzie Morgan, Sandra Monique Olivas, Chancellor Erwin Podoll, Hank Fredrick Shaver and Anne Stone.