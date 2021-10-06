Community Holidays of Laramie, a collaborative effort of several local churches, city of Laramie, Christmas for Kids (serving Albany County School families), Interfaith-Good Samaritan and other organizations is seeking local businesses, clubs, civic organizations, people and families to sponsor a family, couple or single person in need of some assistance for the Christmas holidays.
Community Holidays, which coordinates with Albany County schools, hopes to exceed last year’s effort.
Every year throughout the Laramie community, people struggle to make ends meet, but they are still filled with hope that they will have a Christmas morning.
Last year, the organization distributed 89 bags of gifts. Each is prepared for a specific person, couple or family and is put in a black bag to maintain anonymity. The program is separate from others in the community that fill wish lists of school children. Community Holiday is designed to target those people who otherwise would fall through the cracks around the holidays.
To accomplish the goal of exceeding the numbers for 2020, the effort will need assistance from the community. There is greater need this year with the loss of many positions at the University of Wyoming and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All are invited to share in the joy of giving. Volunteers are needed immediately to contact possible donors, be a sponsor or assist in getting sponsors from a church or organization. Later, there will be a need for people to sort gifts, prepare bags for distribution, deliver bags to those unable to get to First Baptist Church on Distribution Day and other tasks.
If you want to help, please contact Community Holidays at communityholidays.org/sponsor-form. Please submit your donation by Dec. 8 or 9. Gifts will be distributed Dec. 16 and 17.