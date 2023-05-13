Did you know that breast cancer is one of the few cancers where early detection can literally be the difference between life and death?
Yet, Wyoming ranks among the worst in the nation for breast cancer early detection screenings. Add to that, every single day a Wyoming resident is diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the Department of Health. Enter the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI).
Started in 2016, WBCI is one of a few nonprofits in Wyoming solely dedicated to increasing early detection, decreasing late-stage diagnosis, and supporting breast cancer survivors, according to a WBCI news release. Through year-round fundraising efforts, WBCI raises, then disperses funds to local Wyoming programs through grants.
WBCI Community Grants are awarded to programs that provide services in one of four funding priority areas: education and awareness, screening and early detection testing, patient navigation and providing support to breast cancer patients and survivors.
Ark Regional Services was recently chosen as a recipient of a 2023 WBCI Community Grant to provide vital services for women supported by Ark in the Laramie community. The grant was written and approved to provide monthly breast screenings for women with intellectual disabilities.
According to Colby Chisholm, development manager at Ark Regional Services, receiving the WBCI Community Grant provides a safe space for women supported by Ark to get regular checkups and receive breast health information. Ark Regional Services has been providing educational opportunities and early detection screenings for women with intellectual disabilities since 2004.
Kelly Morgan, Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative’s executive director, states in the release, “As the new director, I’m truly astounded by what the WBCI does to promote early breast cancer detection.
“Since its inception, the WBCI has been able to grant more than $815,000 to projects across Wyoming. All of the funds come from local Wyoming residents and businesses, many of whom have a personal connection to breast cancer.
“Nothing makes us prouder than knowing we are being good stewards to our donors’ hard-earned money. Ark Regional Services is only one example of sixteen other projects in Wyoming we are able to fund. Every funded project brings us closer to our mission of increasing early detection, decreasing late-stage diagnosis and supporting those in the fight of their lives.”
To learn more about the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and how to help support breast cancer projects in Wyoming, visit online at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or WBCI on social media.