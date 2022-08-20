College notes College notes Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jedidiah Philip Hewlett of Laramie was among 626 graduates to earn degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at an Aug. 13 ceremony. He earned a Master of Science degree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Degree Master Of Science Jedidiah Philip Hewlett University University Of Nebraska-lincoln Graduate College Ceremony Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Laramie Election Guide To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.