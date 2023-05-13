A full school day can be long for youth students, and they should never have to be hungry or go without proper nutrition while continually growing and learning.

Feed It Forward is a meal program at Albany County School District 1 that allows the community to “buy a kid a lunch.” The ultimate goal of Feed it Forward is to create a perpetual fund from which all students can receive school meals at no charge, regardless of income, according to a news release from the school district.

