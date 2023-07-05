Greenhill Cemetery-Nicholas

The Nicholas gravesite will be the starting point for this year’s free Greenhill Cemetery walking tour starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 7.

Once again, pioneers and newcomers to Laramie will be featured in a Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7. The cemetery entrance is at 455 N. 15th St. No reservations are needed.

Special interpreters will be at each of 13 sites on this tour, which will begin at Row Q, toward the east end of the cemetery entrance and marked with a distinctive black granite bench. Park along any of the gravel roads nearby and meet at the grave of David Nicholas, a Laramie diplomat who died in 2005 in Ukraine. His bench is at the intersection of Row Q and “Avenue of Flags” lane.

