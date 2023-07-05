...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Upper North Platte River Basin and Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Nicholas gravesite will be the starting point for this year’s free Greenhill Cemetery walking tour starting at 5 p.m. Friday, July 7.
Once again, pioneers and newcomers to Laramie will be featured in a Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 7. The cemetery entrance is at 455 N. 15th St. No reservations are needed.
Special interpreters will be at each of 13 sites on this tour, which will begin at Row Q, toward the east end of the cemetery entrance and marked with a distinctive black granite bench. Park along any of the gravel roads nearby and meet at the grave of David Nicholas, a Laramie diplomat who died in 2005 in Ukraine. His bench is at the intersection of Row Q and “Avenue of Flags” lane.
Other family names at gravesites to be visited this year will include Clippinger, Svenson, Redburn, Lestrum, Shive, Quackenbush, Corthell, Knight (Sam), Williams, Sundby, Lovejoy (Nelle), Goumas and Grier. Costumed interpreters will be at some sites, others will have family members or tour leaders speaking.
Sturdy shoes (cemeteries have uneven terrain) and mosquito repellent are recommended; bring water, and if you would like to sit during the five-minute presentations at each site, bring a portable chair. There will be about a quarter mile of walking involved. The tour is suitable for all ages and will last until about 6:30 p.m.
Sponsors are the Laramie Plains Museum and the Albany County Historical Society. Organizers are Jane Nelson and Judy Knight.
In the event of foul weather, the tour will be postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8.