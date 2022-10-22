Lou Farley

Farley receives lifetime professional service award

Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award as announced by the Wyoming Counseling Association.

