Farley receives lifetime professional service award
Lou Farley, PhD, LPC, NCC, of Laramie is the recipient of the Teresa Wallace Lifetime Professional Service Award as announced by the Wyoming Counseling Association.
During his career, Dr. Farley has worked as a middle school counselor, child and family therapist, maintained a private practice for 30 years, served on the Wyoming Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and is a frequent presenter at professional counseling conferences.
For 10 years prior to COVID, he traveled to India and, in 2012, to Nepal to work with educators and students on topics that include child development, the power of student-teacher relationships, effective classroom management skills as well as the integration of traditional Tibetan Buddhist values with modern academics. He is currently the Spiritual Counselor at Hospice of Laramie.
The award is given in memory of Teresa Wallace, LPC, LMFT (1960-2019), who worked with youth, special populations, and college students for 32 years, retiring as director of counseling at Casper College. She is best known for her work with resilience and positivity. The award recognizes individuals with more than 20 years of service to the counseling profession and who had significant leadership roles in the profession, local community and state.
Laramie Interfaith’s October food drive
Thanksgiving is coming up quickly, and Laramie Interfaith welcomes the community to participate in its annual October food drive from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, which will benefit the organization’s Thanksgiving basket program and pantry.
Laramie Interfaith volunteers will be outside of the Safeway and Ridley’s storefronts during those times to hand out “shopping lists” and to collect donations from shoppers.
Last year, Laramie Interfaith made and distributed baskets to more than 300 households in Laramie. Each Thanksgiving basket includes all the ingredients needed to assemble a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
This year, our shopping list includes French fried onions, marshmallows, graham crackers, cornbread mix, corn, cranberry sauce, canned soup and canned tuna.
To support the food drive, stop by Safeway or Ridley’s, and pick up an item or two from the list or email sara@laramieinterfaith.org to volunteer.
Halloween dance party
The community is invited to attend a fun Halloween dance party from 8-11 pm. on Saturday, Oct 29, at the Laramie Railroad Depot located at 600 S. 1st St.
The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets cost $15 per person, and proceeds go toward the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
A DJ will be playing all the best dance music and have an awesome light show. Cash bar by Alibi Wood Fire Pizzaria & Bakery.
Costumes are encouraged and there will be a prize for the best art-themed costume.
For more information and to purchase advance tickets visit the LPAC website https://tinyurl.com/38w6br2v.
Wyoming Snapshot Day
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the state’s libraries will host Wyoming Snapshot Day 2022, an event highlighting the importance of libraries to the state.
Libraries will collect photos, videos, and comments that show their importance to their communities every day of the year.
“Wyoming residents love their libraries,” said Susan Mark, Wyoming State Library Outreach Librarian. “Our public libraries alone get more than three million visits a year. Snapshot Day celebrates what happens out there every single day when people walk through the doors or make a virtual visit. Libraries really do transform lives.”
Wyoming residents should contact their local library for details on how to join in. A list of participating libraries may be found at wyomingsnapshot.weebly.com.
Wyoming Snapshot Day is a project of the Wyoming State Library and the Wyoming Library Association. For more information, contact Susan Mark, WSL outreach librarian at 307-777-5915 or susan.mark@wyo.gov.
— By Boomerang Staff