...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills,
Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
It is the 21st year for Ghost Tours around the city of Laramie, which is a popular event in October that takes people on a haunted hayride through historic parts of Laramie and on a lights out tour of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historical Site.
Each tour is different and focuses on true, documented stories from Laramie’s giddy beginnings and Wyoming ghost stories. Each haunted journey into the past is laced with scares and frights along the way.
It is true that truth is scarier than fiction. The stories that will be told will linger a long time after the tour is finished.
Ghost tours are scheduled for Oct. 27-29. The number for reservations is 307-760-8835.
Relative Theatrics presents 'Brilliant Traces'
Relative Theatrics has announced its presentation of “Brilliant Traces” by Cindy Lou Johnson as the premiere show for its 10th season.
The show, in partnership with United Way of Albany County and directed by Kim Lockhart and featuring Will Bowling and Anne Mason, will start at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 2-5 at the Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center located at 710 E. Garfield St.
When a blizzard unexpectedly traps two strangers together in a remote Alaskan cabin, both must confront their personal demons and shared circumstance as they alternatively repel and attract each other. Filled with theatrically vivid exchanges, “Brilliant Traces” explores the pain of the past and considers the possibilities of the present.
For more information and tickets, visit relativetheatrics.com. A pay-what-you-can preview is featured on Oct. 27.
Trout Unlimited chapter back in Laramie
The Laramie Valley chapter of Trout Unlimited, after two years of inactivity, has announced its reorganization. A new board of directors has been seated and a chapter meeting took place on Oct. 18.
It was an opportunity for anglers and anyone interested in cold water conservation to learn about upcoming projects and programs, meet the board and share their ideas for the
future of Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited. Anglers may be familiar with LVTU from the monofilament collectors distributed throughout popular area fishing locations, spring cleanups of the Laramie Greenbelt and Spring Creek, and the Fly Fishing Film tour.