The Laramie Community Recreation Center has an indoor and outdoor leisure pool with slides, an eight-lane competition pool as well as a lazy river, steam room, sauna and hot tub, according to its website. The leisure pools have play features to entertain kids, and lap lanes for rehabilitation or lap swimming in a warmer body of water. What it doesn’t have heading into the summer months is enough lifeguards to properly staff the aquatics amenities.
For the last several years, the Laramie Community Recreation Center has been advertising to hire lifeguards. This year, however, it hasn’t had as many applicants as hoped for, according to a news release from the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department.
Nationally, the number of lifeguards hired each summer has fallen since 2020. In 2022, a third of America’s public pools were affected by the shortage, leading to a reduction in open pool hours according to National Public Radio. Laramie wasn’t too adversely affected by this national shortage last year, but this year could be different.
Recreation Manager Jodi Guerin said in the release that there seems to have been a scheduling gap created by the pandemic and that they’re hoping to fill this gap by hiring outside of the college and high school age groups.
Wendy Clubb — Aquatics Supervisor at the Laramie Recreation Center — has implemented a new hiring policy called “Lifeguarding can be for all!” Retirees, teachers, and parents looking to get out of the house this summer are all invited to apply to the open lifeguarding positions on the city employment website at www.cityoflaramie.org/245/Current-Employment-Opportunities.
Successful applicants will need to register to become certified lifeguards and go through training. Once hired, lifeguards can enjoy a free Rec Center membership in addition to a competitive paycheck. “It’s a good opportunity to try something new out and help the community,” Guerin remarks.