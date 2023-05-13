Rec Center

The Laramie Community Recreation Center has an indoor and outdoor leisure pool with slides, an eight-lane competition pool as well as a lazy river, steam room, sauna and hot tub, according to its website. The leisure pools have play features to entertain kids, and lap lanes for rehabilitation or lap swimming in a warmer body of water. What it doesn’t have heading into the summer months is enough lifeguards to properly staff the aquatics amenities.

For the last several years, the Laramie Community Recreation Center has been advertising to hire lifeguards. This year, however, it hasn’t had as many applicants as hoped for, according to a news release from the city of Laramie Parks & Recreation Department.

Nationally, the number of lifeguards hired each summer has fallen since 2020. In 2022, a third of America’s public pools were affected by the shortage, leading to a reduction in open pool hours according to National Public Radio. Laramie wasn’t too adversely affected by this national shortage last year, but this year could be different.

