...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
A recent review of calls for service at the Laramie Police Department’s LARC Division shows that 10 stolen vehicle reports have been filed in Albany County in the last 30 days. Three reports were in Albany County and seven reports were within the city of Laramie, according to a news release.
Reviewing the reports within the city, three reports were for ATVs left unattended outside, three appear to be “misunderstandings” and one was an unlocked trailer stolen from an alleyway. The Laramie Police Department recommends locking vehicle doors and steering mechanisms, storing vehicles indoors when possible, and keeping vehicles in well-lit areas with surveillance.
Further, the American Automobile Association suggests these four “keys” to prevent these types of thefts:
Key 1: awareness
Nearly half of vehicle thefts nationally could have been prevented by the owner according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Whenever you leave your car, take a moment to check that you have:
• Removed keys from inside the vehicle;
• Moved valuables and other items out of view.
Key 2: deterrence
Vehicles that are easy to break into and allow for a quick getaway are attractive to thieves. Visible theft deterrents signal that your car could be difficult to steal. Consider using:
• Steering wheel locks;
• Brake pedal locks;
• Theft deterrent decals;
• Audible alarm systems.
Key 3: immobilization
Immobilizing devices prevent a car from being hot-wired. Many late model vehicles come with immobilization devices standard, and some after-market options are available for earlier model cars. These include:
• Smart keys;
• Fuse cut-offs;
• Kill switches;
• Starter or fuel pump disablers;
• Wireless ignition authentication systems;
Key 4: tracking
A tracking device emits a signal to police or a monitoring station when a vehicle is stolen. Tracking devices are very effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles. Some systems employ telematics, which combine GPS and wireless technologies to allow remote monitoring of a vehicle. If the vehicle is moved, the system will alert the owner and the vehicle can be tracked via computer.
If you have been or suspect that you have been the victim of vehicle theft anywhere in Albany County, call the nonemergency dispatch number at 307-721-2526.