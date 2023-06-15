Laramie Police Department logo

Laramie Police Department logo. Courtesy image

A recent review of calls for service at the Laramie Police Department’s LARC Division shows that 10 stolen vehicle reports have been filed in Albany County in the last 30 days. Three reports were in Albany County and seven reports were within the city of Laramie, according to a news release.

Reviewing the reports within the city, three reports were for ATVs left unattended outside, three appear to be “misunderstandings” and one was an unlocked trailer stolen from an alleyway. The Laramie Police Department recommends locking vehicle doors and steering mechanisms, storing vehicles indoors when possible, and keeping vehicles in well-lit areas with surveillance.

