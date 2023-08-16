Gov. Gordon appoints Darin Westby as director of WYDOT
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Darin Westby as director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Westby has served as interim director of the agency since March. He was one of three finalist candidates for the position that the Wyoming Transportation Commission submitted to the governor.
Prior to joining WYDOT as interim director, Westby spent 22 years with the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, serving as director of the agency from 2016-23. He has more than 28 years of experience in the environmental, architectural, engineering, construction and management fields. Westby earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming and holds a Civil Professional Engineering license and a certificate in public management.
“I am grateful to the Transportation Commission for doing such a thorough search and for advancing three highly qualified candidates for my consideration,” Gordon said in a news release. “Darin has shown himself to be a strong leader while serving in the interim role. His experience as an administrator, in law enforcement, and as an engineer will be critical as he works to advance WYDOT’s mission.”
Westby thanked the commission and the governor for their support in allowing him to take on the role and noted he has spent the last four months learning the agency’s mission as well as its significant impact on the state.
“I have found that WYDOT has very important programs and a great team of amazing people,” Westby said in the release. “Our first goal will be to strengthen WYDOT’s workforce by eliminating the staggering number of vacancies, which should lighten the burden of our existing passionate, but overworked team. The second goal will be to shore up the stateside funding streams to ensure we are maximizing our ability to meet today’s transportation and infrastructure challenges.”
WYDOT is the state of Wyoming’s largest agency, with roughly 2,000 employees. Its broad responsibilities include maintaining highways, providing law enforcement on the roadways, supporting aviation and providing motor vehicle and driver licensing services.
Apply for Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals
The city of Laramie is seeking volunteers interested in serving the community that have backgrounds in plumbing, mechanical, general construction, and contracting to serve on the Building and Fire Code Board of Appeals.
The five-member board meets quarterly or as needed with each member serving three-year terms.
The board hears appeals on decisions made by the chief building official relating to the application and interpretation of the international fire and building codes.
If interested, contact the City Clerk’s Office by calling 307-721-5220.
Wellness Day at Walmart
CHEYENNE — Wellness Day at Walmart offers opportunities for families to prioritize their health ahead of a new school year with free screenings and affordable immunizations from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more at the Walmart pharmacy.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies host Walmart Wellness Day events, featuring the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:
• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings at select locations;
• Affordable immunizations, including flu, COVID-19, HPV, pneumonia, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more;
• No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines; and
• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
Walmart Wellness Day offers families a chance to get to know their numbers, chat with pharmacists, get ahead of the upcoming flu season and learn more about ways to maintain healthy lifestyles.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
