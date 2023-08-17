Members needed for Laramie Police Advisory Board
The city of Laramie has open positions to fill for the Laramie Police Advisory Board, according to a news release
The purpose is to expand transparency and further accountability in an effort to promote greater trust and understanding of law enforcement training, policies, practices, and procedures. Positions will remain open until filled.
The board will act as an advisory body for the chief of police, city manager and the City Council. Regular meetings will be at least six times per year. The first review date is scheduled for Sept. 1
Membership will include five civilian members appointed by the City Council.
More information is available online at cityoflaramie.org/LPAB, or the City Clerk’s Office by calling 307-721-5220.
Wyoming Table to connect food producers with buyers
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council has announced the launch of Wyoming Table, a new online directory connecting in-state ranchers, farmers, distillers, brewers and other producers with interested buyers so they can purchase high-quality, locally made food and beverages.
In conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair, the WBC is launched the first phase of the directory Tuesday. From beer to beef, corn to spirits, and honey to eggs, Wyoming producers are encouraged to list their products in the directory in preparation for the second phase, when the WBC will heavily market the directory to local, regional, national and international buyers.
“We are thrilled to launch the first phase of Wyoming Table this week at State Fair,” said Jill Tregemba, WBC agribusiness manager and Wyoming State Fair board member, in a news release. “We’ve seen increased demand from buyers all over the world who are looking for more ranch-to-table and locally sourced options, and this directory is designed to connect them to our amazing Wyoming producers, all in one place.”
Producers can apply now at JoinWYTable.com or visit with the Business Council team at the State Fair Roundup Ag Tent this week for more information. Producers will need to provide general business contact information, product details, and photos when applying for the directory. Once the directory is populated with Wyoming producers, the second phase of Wyoming Table will begin, and buyers will have access to a diverse array of locally sourced products.
For more information about the directory and how to list your products, email the Wyoming Business Council at wbc.wyomingtable@wyo.gov.
Average gas prices jump more than 12 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand at 15 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.270 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.55, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.34 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 on Monday. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
