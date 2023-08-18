Yellowstone National Park visitation up in July compared to 2022, 2019

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Yellowstone National Park hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019 (936,062 recreation visits), according to a National Park Service news release.

