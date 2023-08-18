Yellowstone National Park visitation up in July compared to 2022, 2019
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Yellowstone National Park hosted 969,692 recreation visits in July 2023. This is a 63% increase from July 2022 (596,562 recreational visits) and a 4% increase from July 2019 (936,062 recreation visits), according to a National Park Service news release.
NPS compares 2023 visitation to 2019 visitation, since 2019 was pre-COVID and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.
So far in 2023, the park has hosted 2,463,202 recreation visits, up 33% from 2022 (1,855,396 recreation visits), and up 7% from 2019 (2,294,691 recreation visits).
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through July):
- 2023 — 2,463,202
- 2022 — 1,855,396 (The park was closed June 13-21. Three entrances opened June 22. The Northeast Entrance opened Oct. 15 and the North Entrance opened Oct. 30.)
- 2021 — 2,668,765
- 2020 — 1,674,699 (The park was closed March 24-May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened June 1.)
- 2019 — 2,294,691
- 2018 — 2,322,271
More data on park visitation, including how these numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website.
Court upholds Wyoming’s haze plan, rejects EPA proposal
CHEYENNE — On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Federal Court issued an opinion validating Wyoming’s State Implementation Plan regarding emissions from the Wyodak power plant near Gillette, according to a news release from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
The court also upheld EPA’s decision to approve the State Implementation Plan for Naughton Units 1 and 2, near Kemmerer.
In 2011, Wyoming submitted its State Implementation Plan, establishing the process by which it would operate to meet the Clean Air Act’s Regional Haze Goals. The Regional Haze program requires the reduction of emissions that could impair the visibility surrounding national parks and monuments. In 2014, the Environmental Protection Agency rejected part of Wyoming’s plan and inserted its own Federal Implementation Plan, requiring a different technological approach than the one approved by Wyoming.
In its ruling, the court indicated that EPA violated the Clean Air Act because EPA treated its own nonbinding guidelines as mandatory. Wyoming’s plan achieved the statutory goals at less cost than the federal plan, the ruling said.
“It is gratifying that the court recognized this example of federal overreach into what is the rightful domain of the State of Wyoming,” Gordon said in the release.
Wyoming Women’s Center inmates raise funds for St. Jude
CHEYENNE — In July, the women housed at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk held a fundraiser. The women chose St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to be the recipient of the funds they raised.
A news release from the Department of Corrections said “the women at WWC feel very strongly that they have a responsibility to give back to the community as part of their rehabilitation.”
The women were able to select from approved items, not typically sold at the facility commissary, from an outside vendor. The women determined that all participants would donate either $15 or $25, based on their order, to the charity. The women raised $1,260 for St. Jude.
The Wyoming Department of Corrections recognizes that part of the rehabilitation process for successful social reintegration and the maintenance of family ties is the sense of constructively contributing to society.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters