No harmful levels of PCBs found at F.E. Warren AFB
WASHINGTON — No harmful levels of carcinogenic PCBs were found inside the missile launch facilities at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, the service said Tuesday, as it looks for possible causes for cancers being reported among its nuclear missile community.
F.E. Warren is among three nuclear bases the Air Force is investigating. Earlier this month, the Air Force reported it had found harmful levels of PCBs at two locations at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. Results from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota are pending, as are water quality tests from each of the locations.
The three bases house silo-launched Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. In underground capsules, pairs of missileers serve watch for 24 hours at a time, ready to launch the warheads if ordered to by the president. The U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine collected air and swipe samples from the underground centers at F.E. Warren.
No PCBs were detected in the air samples. Of the 300 surface swipe samples, 17 found detectable levels of PCBs, however all of the samples were below the threshold set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for mitigation. PCBs are oily or waxy substances that have been identified as carcinogenic.
In response to the findings, Air Force Global Strike commander Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere directed the cleaning of those areas found with the trace levels of PCBs, even though they are below the EPA thresholds, the command said in a release.
The Minuteman silos and underground control centers were built more than 60 years ago. Much of the electronics and infrastructure is decades old. Missileers have raised health concerns multiple times over the years about ventilation, water quality and potential toxins they cannot avoid while on duty underground.
While each of the underground facilities was built with a similar design, they were not all built at the same time by the same contractor and there are differences, which could make finding a linked cause more difficult.
Malmstrom, where the news of cancers first originated, was the first to house the Minuteman and has the oldest facilities.
According to the Torchlight Initiative, an independent group of former missileers or their surviving family members, at least 268 troops who served at nuclear missile sites have reported cancers, blood diseases or other illnesses over the past several decades.
Event to kick off pilot program for student-centered schools
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon will join Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and partners from the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education for a Student-Centered Learning Statewide Kickoff event on Sept. 18 in Casper.
Nine school districts will take part in the first year of the pilot program.
The event celebrates the launch of the RIDE Pilots, part of the “Wyoming’s Future of Learning” collaboration between the governor, the superintendent, the Wyoming Department of Education, the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education. The project partners recently sat down for a conversation about the collaboration for Gordon’s podcast, “The Morning Gather.” The episode is available for listening on Spotify and through a link on the governor’s website.
The Statewide Kickoff event will help all interested districts to learn about practices, systems and policies that more fully support a student-centered approach in Wyoming’s K-12 schools. The event is open to the public, and school districts are encouraged to send teams of district, building and teacher leaders.
The kickoff event runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Casper College. The registration deadline is Friday. Those interested in attending should complete a brief registration form at tinyurl.com/statewide-kickoff.
Wyoming unemployment falls to 3.0% in July 2023
CHEYENNE — The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2022 level of 3.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From June to July, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 616 people (0.2%).
From June to July, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. July usually marks the peak of the tourist season, with large job gains in leisure & hospitality. Employment also typically rises in the construction sector. The largest decreases in unemployment occurred in Uinta (down from 3.5% to 3.1%), Lincoln (down from 2.9% to 2.5%), Sublette (down from 3.3% to 3.0%), Sheridan (down from 2.7% to 2.4%), Crook (down from 2.4% to 2.1%), and Albany (down from 3.1% to 2.8%) counties. Platte County was the exception. Its unemployment rate rose slightly from 2.6% in June to 2.9% in July.
County jobless rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every area of the state. The largest decreases were seen in Niobrara (down from 2.7% to 1.8%), Campbell (down from 3.5% to 2.6%), Big Horn (down from 3.8% to 3.0%), and Sheridan (down from 3.1% to 2.4%) counties.
Fremont County and Sweetwater County reported the highest unemployment rates in July (both at 3.5%). The lowest rates were seen in Teton County at 1.5% and Niobrara County at 1.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 291,100 in July 2022 to 298,600 in July 2023, an increase of 7,500 jobs (2.6%).
August unemployment data will be released Sept. 20.
