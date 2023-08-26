Veterans assistance available at September outreach events
CHEYENNE — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout September.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Study also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie, and she will be available at the following locations:
• Rock River: From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Rock River Town Hall, 321 Ave. D.
• Laramie: From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Veterans Service Center, University of Wyoming student union, third floor, 1000 E. University Ave.
• Laramie: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. 3rd St.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her by calling 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
Wyoming State Archives to host speaker events in September, October
CHEYENNE — In honor of American Archives Month, Family History Month and Electronic Records Day (Oct. 10), the Wyoming State Archives is hosting a series of free virtual lunchtime talks and special evening speaker events throughout October.
Check out the Wyoming State Archives events calendar for more information at tinyurl.com/archives-fall-speakers. You may also email wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information. All events are free and open to the public:
• To kick off the special evening events, Sam Mihara will present “Memories of Heart Mountain” at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium. Mihara will share his personal account of the Japanese American imprisonment at Heart Mountain and its civil rights abuses during World War II. Participants may attend in person or join online by registering at tinyurl.com/speaker-mihara. Those attending in person should enter through the Wyoming State Capitol main entrance, located at 200 W. 24th St.
• The next evening event is titled “Tom Horn — 120 Years Later,” and will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Wyoming State Archives, in partnership with the Laramie County Public Library, will host a panel of three historians, D. Claudia Thompson, Larry Ball and John Davis, to discuss Tom Horn and his legacy. This discussion will be moderated by historian Rick Ewig. It will be held at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. Participants may register to join online at tinyurl.com/speaker-tom-horn.
• On Oct. 30, former Gov. Dave Freudenthal will talk about his book, “Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty, The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.” This event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium of the Wyoming State Capitol Complex, 200 W. 24th St.
The three lunchtime talks will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. MT online on Tuesdays during October:
• Genealogist and processing archivist Robin Everett demonstrates how to find those “Skeletons in the Closet: Genealogy Research in the State Archives” on Oct. 3. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.
• “Happy Electronic Records Day: Let’s Talk Digital” will be Oct. 10 with digital archivists Cindy Brown and Dinah Miles. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.
• Lastly, Jordan Meyerl will present “Something Strange in the Archives: Call the Roving Archivist” on Oct. 31. Unsure how to survey a new acquisition? Need advice on archival preservation? Call The Roving Archivist. Email spcr.rovingarchivist@wyo.gov for further information.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
