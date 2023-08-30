Students can learn about medical cybersecurity via video challenge

CyberWyoming Alliance has announced a challenge for students in grades 6-12 to learn about internet-connected medical devices and how to protect them, fostering cybersecurity awareness and equipping Wyoming’s youth with vital employability skills.

