Students can learn about medical cybersecurity via video challenge
CyberWyoming Alliance has announced a challenge for students in grades 6-12 to learn about internet-connected medical devices and how to protect them, fostering cybersecurity awareness and equipping Wyoming’s youth with vital employability skills.
The Cyber-In-A-Box School Video Challenge is in its third year.
“The hope is that teachers and club sponsors will book a tour with their local hospital to talk to the IT people there, see the internet-connected devices that are used to treat patients and run the hospital, and show the students the careers in Wyoming’s medical industry,” said Laura Baker, president of the CyberWyoming Alliance, in a news release.
Each team of up to five students receives $100 and T-shirts to make a cyber safety video, which is then posted on the Wyoming State Library’s website.
The registration deadline is Nov. 15. Register at cyberwyoming.org/cyber-in-a-box/.
Wyoming Business Council launches updated Market Expansion Grant
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council is rolling out changes to the Trade Show and Market Expansion Grant, now called the Market Expansion Grant. The primary focus of the MEG is to help Wyoming businesses overcome challenges associated with expanding into new markets outside the state by defraying costs associated with those activities.
The MEG will cover 75% of approved market expansion activity expenses, up to $4,000. Individual companies are eligible for a maximum of two grants per year based on funding availability. Updates from the previous version of the grant include increased flexibility for proposed market expansion activities, increased flexibility for approved expenditures, lodging cost share and a simplified digital application.
MEG applicants must meet several requirements to qualify:
• Wyoming for-profit business;
• Located within the state and have a nexus to the state;
• Intend to stay in Wyoming;
• Pursue out-of-state markets and eligible market expansion activities; and
• Have the capacity to fulfill orders as a result of these efforts.
“This updated grant helps companies think big with their marketing efforts in order to bring outside dollars back to Wyoming,” said Kaley Holyfield, WBC business retention and expansion manager, in a news release.
For more information about the grant and how to apply, visit the WBC website at wbc.pub/Mkt_Expansion or contact Holyfield at kaley.holyfield@wyo.gov or 307-286-3668.
Wyoming Arts Council accepting 2023 Governor’s Arts Award nominations
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards.
Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Arts Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 6.
Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.
Online nominations can be completed and submitted at tinyurl.com/wac-gaa-2023.
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming. The 2023 recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony in Cheyenne on Feb. 23, 2024.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
