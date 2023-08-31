University of Wyoming weekend closures, hours
Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed, and classes will be dismissed Monday for Labor Day. Normal business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and classes will resume Tuesday.
Coe Library and the other library branches will be closed Saturday-Monday, Sept. 2-4.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 2-8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The UW Art Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.
The UW Geological Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.
UW transit services will be unavailable Monday. For more information and to view a schedule, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html.
The Wyoming Union will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.
UWPD found property auction scheduled
The University of Wyoming Police Department (UWPD) will host a found property auction at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the department’s portion of the new Ivinson Parking Garage, just off 11th Street and Ivinson Avenue.
Most items, including bicycles, will be auctioned for $20 a lot, while some will be put up for silent auction from 4-5 p.m. Auction winners will be announced at 5 p.m., and winners must be present to claim their items.
The UWPD will accept only cash, not credit cards. For more information, call the UWPD at 307-766-5179.
Wyoming’s average gas prices down by 3 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 16.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 6.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.50 per gallon, while the highest was $4.59, a difference of $1.09 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
