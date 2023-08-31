University of Wyoming weekend closures, hours

Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed, and classes will be dismissed Monday for Labor Day. Normal business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and classes will resume Tuesday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus