The next phase of the water main replacement project on 3rd Street is about to begin, according to a city of Laramie news release.
It will include the closure of the 3rd Street and Grand Ave intersection from the evening of Saturday, Aug. 5 until early September, and 3rd Street will also be fully closed from University Avenue to Garfield Street during that time.
The city of Laramie would like to thank the public for patience and understanding as it makes significant improvements to the city’s critical infrastructure!
The Laramie Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad have scheduled the closure of the 1½ mile southern loop of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail located directly south of Interstate 80 from Tuesday, Aug. 8 and ending Friday, Aug. 11 for routine phytoremediation studies.
During this time heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway making the area unsafe for users.
Access will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while the work is completed.
Users also will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown.
Corrections Department issues alert on inmate-related scam calls
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections has been made aware of a potential telephonic scam related to its inmates, offenders, correctional facilities and other associated agencies.
The department is aware of at least three families of WDOC offenders who have been approached, according to a news release.
In essence, a caller is contacting known associates of incarcerated/supervised individuals and requests money for an early release program. This is not part of a legitimate WDOC program, and the department would never ask anyone for money.
The caller tends to relay information that seems legitimate, but it is not. “Please be cautious of calls of this nature and any disclosures you make,” the department said in the release.
If you receive a call of this nature, please report it to your local law enforcement agency.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
