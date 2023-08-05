3rd Street and Grand Avenue intersection closure
The next phase of the water main replacement project on 3rd Street is about to begin, according to a city of Laramie news release.
It will include the closure of the 3rd Street and Grand Ave intersection from the evening of Saturday, Aug. 5 until early September, and 3rd Street will also be fully closed from University Avenue to Garfield Street during that time.
The city of Laramie would like to thank the public for patience and understanding as it makes significant improvements to the city’s critical infrastructure!
Follow the construction map for updates on the project schedule online at https://tinyurl.com/4s2udwxh.
For questions or comments, email engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250.
Greenbelt Loop closure
The Laramie Parks & Recreation Department and the Union Pacific Railroad have scheduled the closure of the 1½ mile southern loop of the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail located directly south of Interstate 80 from Tuesday, Aug. 8 and ending Friday, Aug. 11 for routine phytoremediation studies.
During this time heavy equipment will be operating in the “phyto” area and will be regularly crossing over the pathway making the area unsafe for users.
Access will still be allowed at the Laramie River Greenbelt Trailhead located off Garfield Street and Optimist Park. Only the southern loop of the trail will be closed while the work is completed.
Users also will still be able to access the bridge crossing the Laramie River near TriHydro Corporation to preserve the east-west trail connection from West Laramie to the West Side and downtown.
Chip sealing projects scheduled
The city of Laramie Street Division will begin chip sealing streets around town starting Monday, Aug. 7, and lasting for about two weeks.
The project areas include the following locations: 15th Street from Grand Avenue to Spring Creek Drive; 9th Street from Grand Avenue to Russell Street, Harney to Lewis streets and Reynolds to Shields streets; Adams Street from Snowy Range Road to Riverside Drive; Arapaho Drive; Boulder Drive from Grand Avenue to Beech Street; Garfield Street from Snowy Range Drive to Cedar Street; Inca Drive; Vista Drive from Grand Avenue to Beech Street.
Parking will not be allowed on the streets while the chip sealing operation is in progress. Street sealing involves applying liquid asphalt and rock to the street’s surface. Streets are swept before and after the chip sealing operation. A fog seal will be applied a day after the chip seal.
There will be rolling closure in these areas, and will be posted 24 hours before the work begins.
For more information or questions, contact Laramie Project Manager Zeb Coulter at 307-721-5250 or email engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
From Laramie Boomerang
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters