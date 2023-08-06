UW trustees, community college leaders discuss partnership opportunities
CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission held a special joint meeting at Casper College last Wednesday.
The joint meeting was convened to explore new opportunities for partnership and to identify ways to improve communication and coordination across Wyoming’s higher education institutions.
UW board members and community college commissioners were joined by the executive council of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, all eight community college presidents, the executive director of the WCCC and representatives from Gov. Mark Gordon's office.
Discussions touched on many topics relevant to Wyoming’s higher education ecosystem; particular attention was paid to transferability between the community colleges and UW, as well as the impacts and outcomes of the community colleges’ Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.
All parties agreed that the colleges and the university must prioritize transfer-friendly policies and support services to ensure that Wyomingites can successfully meet their educational goals.
Finally, the distinction in missions showed up as a consistent thread throughout. In response to this discussion, WCCC Chairwoman Megan Goetz clarified that economic development is a statutory role for the colleges, whereas the state constitution provides the university, as a land grant and flagship institution, a clear research and outreach role.
Barrasso bill would improve rural access to mental health services
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., recently introduced bipartisan legislation to increase access and coverage to behavioral, psychological and mental health services in rural areas.
If passed, the Accelerating the Development of Advanced Psychology Trainees (ADAPT) Act would establish Medicare coverage for advanced psychology trainees, allowing nearly 4,000 trainees to bill for services provided under the supervision of a licensed psychologist. This legislation would help rural areas across the country expand access to services for seniors, improve recruitment of mental and behavioral health providers, and maintain the mental health care workforce, according to a news release.
“Wyoming and other rural communities across the country often face the greatest shortage of mental health providers. Long distances and bad weather can make it hard for patients to receive the quality care they deserve,” Barrasso said in the release. “As a doctor, I know firsthand how important it is to recruit and maintain quality mental health professionals. Our bill addresses these issues by giving Medicare patients greater access to mental health services closer to home.”
This legislation is supported by the Wyoming Psychological Association and the American Psychological Association, the release said.
Wyoming employment, payroll see growth in first quarter of 2023
CHEYENNE — The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Thursday that from first quarter 2022 to first quarter 2023, total employment in the state rose by 6,337 jobs (2.4%), and total payroll increased by $386.8 million (10.7%).
Growth in jobs and payroll was broad-based, both geographically and across different industries. Total payroll grew in 21 of the state’s 23 counties, and employment grew in 19 counties.
Mining (including oil & gas) added the most jobs (1,259, or 8.0%) of any sector. However, substantial growth was seen in a long list of sectors, such as: professional and business services (846 jobs, or 4.3%); local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 803 jobs, or 1.8%); leisure and hospitality (557 jobs, or 1.6%); construction (533 jobs, or 2.8%); manufacturing (516 jobs, or 5.3%); wholesale trade (350 jobs, or 4.7%); transportation and warehousing (310 jobs, or 3.2%); other services (309 jobs, or 4.6%); and health care and social assistance (291 jobs, or 1.1%). One of the few industries where employment fell was retail trade (-185 jobs, or -0.6%).
Employment in Laramie County rose by 554 jobs (1.2%), and its total payroll grew by $48.9 million (7.9%). Strong job growth occurred in mining (including oil and gas); professional and technical services; accommodation and food services; and manufacturing. Employment fell in retail trade and transportation and warehousing.
Employment and wages data for second quarter 2023 are scheduled to be published Nov. 3.
