Wyoming Stable Token Commission meeting in Laramie
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting on Thursday, August 10, 2023 beginning at 9 am at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in Laramie, Room COE506. Remote access to the meeting will also be available via Zoom through this link us02web.zoom.us/j/84788320961#success. The meeting is open to the public.
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 - Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens. The initial members of the Commission include the Governor or the Governor's designee; the Auditor or the Auditor's designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer's designee. As allowed under the enacting legislation, four additional subject matter experts have also been named as Commissioners. Flavia Naves, David Pope and Jeff Wallace were appointed at the June 6th meeting of the Commission. At its last meeting on July 7th, the three initial members of the Commission appointed Joel Revill, Chief Executive Officer of Two Ocean Trust, as its fourth and final subject matter expert Commissioner.
Feeding Laramie Valley will be hosting "Food and Fun in the Park," featuring games, llamas, free light lunch and a pie contest.
The free family event for the public is scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Feeding Laramie Valley building located in LaBonte Park at 968 N. 9th St.
The event also will have toe-tapping live local music from Laramie’s own “The Ghost Upstairs.” A duck-hunt and fun games. Participants also will have a chance to meet and see llamas. The pie contest will exhibit the talents of local and aspiring bakers.
Wyoming Chess Association announces state championship tournament
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Chess Association recently announced that the Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament will be held Sept. 23-24 in Sheridan.
“We’re excited to be holding the Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament in Sheridan this year,” Brian Walker, president of the Wyoming Chess Association, said in a news release. “Sheridan has a very active chess community, and is the new host of the Wyoming Chess Library, located at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Sheridan will host a world-class state championship tournament this year.”
This is the first year that the Wyoming Chess Association is holding the statewide tournament in Sheridan. The Wyoming Chess Association board voted to move the tournament to Sheridan after the Sheridan Chess Association hosted the largest tournament in Wyoming history last May. The 2022 championship tournament was held in Casper.
The Wyoming Championship Chess Tournament will be open only to Wyoming residents, and will determine the men’s and women’s 2023 Wyoming State Champions. The tournament will be held at the Ramada Plaza Conference Center in Sheridan. Wyoming residents can register for the tournament at WyomingChess.com or SheridanChess.com. The tournament is open to all levels of players.