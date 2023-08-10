WBC announces first Wyoming Venture Capital Fund investment

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council last Friday announced its first direct equity investment from the newly created, federally funded Wyoming Venture Capital Fund in Wyoming-based Language I/O. Established in 2011, Language I/O is led by founder and CEO Heather Shoemaker, who has built and scaled the company in Cheyenne.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus