Members needed for Laramie Police Advisory Board
The city of Laramie has open positions to fill for the Laramie Police Advisory Board, according to a news release
The purpose is to expand transparency and further accountability in an effort to promote greater trust and understanding of law enforcement training, policies, practices, and procedures. Positions will remain open until filled.
The board will act as an advisory body for the chief of police, city manager and the City Council. Regular meetings will be at least six times per year. The first review date is scheduled for Sept. 1
Membership will include five civilian members appointed by the City Council.
More information is available online at cityoflaramie.org/LPAB, or the City Clerk’s Office by calling 307-721-5220.
UW seeks public comment on tuition recommendations
The University of Wyoming is looking for public comment on recommendations regarding student tuition for the 2024-25 academic year.
At its Sept. 20-22 meeting, the UW Board of Trustees is expected to act on the recommendations from the university administration, and public input will help inform the trustees’ decision.
The board is being asked to consider an increase in standard tuition rates. Wyoming resident undergraduate and graduate rates and nonresident undergraduate and graduate rates would increase by 4%, in line with the current tuition policy.
The board also will consider a proposed 20% tuition increase for resident students enrolled in online programs. This tuition is only charged to students enrolled in fully online programs and does not apply to main-campus students taking online classes.
Those wishing to comment on the tuition increase should visit tinyurl.com/uw-tuition-survey. The deadline for written comments is 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22.
Curt Gowdy State Park to host multi-sport accessibility event
CHEYENNE — Curt Gowdy State Park, joined by Adaptive Adventures and the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, presents a multi-sport day showcasing adaptive equipment for individuals with accessibility needs in the outdoors.
Scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, this event will help guests with accessibility needs discover a community that can help them recreate outside.
“Adaptive Adventures is excited to partner with Curt Gowdy State Park and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center to bring this inclusive and accessible multi-sport experience to individuals with physical disabilities and their families,” Adaptive Adventures Executive Director Chelsea Elder said in a news release. “Adaptive recreation provides individuals the opportunity to gain greater independence, to improve their overall physical and mental health, and to experience camaraderie in an inclusive community.”
If you or a family member have accessibility needs, feel free to join and discover the possibilities created by adaptive recreation.
Events will be hosted at the Curt Gowdy Visitor Center and the Granite Springs Reservoir boat ramp. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Adaptive Adventures will have adaptive bikes, a mobile climbing wall and kayaks available for visitors to try.
An introduction to dragon boat racing will occur at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. (please register to reserve a space).
Informational tables will feature more outdoor opportunities and ways to engage with a community of people focused on making the outdoors more accessible.
Park fees are waived for participants, and Adaptive Adventures will be providing food through Gypsy Jacks concession.
To register and for more information on this event, visit adaptiveadventures.org or wyoparks.wyo.gov.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
