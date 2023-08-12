Members needed for Laramie Police Advisory Board
The city of Laramie has open positions to fill for the Laramie Police Advisory Board, according to a news release
The purpose is to expand transparency and further accountability in an effort to promote greater trust and understanding of law enforcement training, policies, practices, and procedures. Positions will remain open until filled.
The board will act as an advisory body for the chief of police, city manager and the City Council. Regular meetings will be at least six times per year. The first review date is scheduled for Sept. 1
Membership will include five civilian members appointed by the City Council.
More information is available online at cityoflaramie.org/LPAB, or the City Clerk’s Office by calling 307-721-5220.
WDH: Don’t forget mosquito protection to prevent West Nile virus
CHEYENNE — With human cases in nearby states and a higher-than-usual number of mosquito pools within Wyoming testing positive for West Nile virus, the Wyoming Department of Health wants people to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
“Wyoming’s reported human West Nile virus case numbers have been quite low the past several years,” Courtney Tillman, epidemiologist with WDH, said. “But with more positive mosquito pools being reported this summer than we have seen in nearly 10 years, and cases popping up in neighbor states, a reminder to avoid these insects may be timely.”
West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes when they feed on infected birds and then bite people, animals or other birds.
While most people infected with WNV don’t have symptoms, among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes. A very small number of individuals develop West Nile neuroinvasive disease, with symptoms such as severe headache, fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.
“Dodging mosquito bites is the basic strategy and remains important,” Tillman said. The “5 D’s” of WNV prevention include:
1) DAWN and 2) DUSK — Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.
3) DRESS — Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
4) DRAIN — Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.
5) DEET — Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.
Information from WDH about West Nile virus can be found at badskeeter.org.
Wyoming Arts Council announces fellowship recipients
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Arts Council has announced the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing and Performing Arts.
Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Aubrey Edwards of Laramie, Wendell Field of Kelly and Adrianna Hinds of Cheyenne. Honorable mentions were awarded to Brittney Denham of Sheridan and Jennifer Rife of Cheyenne.
Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Rod Miller of Cheyenne in Poetry, Janna Urschel of Laramie in Fiction and Jennifer Kocher of Gillette in Nonfiction. Honorable mentions were given to Nanci Turner Steveson of Jackson for Fiction, and Renee Carrier of Hulett and Katie Klingsporn of Lander for Nonfiction.
Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Patrick Chadwick of Jackson and Kalyn Beasley of Cody.
Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Oakley Boycott of Lander and Scott Tedmon-Jones of Laramie.
Fellowships are merit-based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $5,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.
For more information on this program and details on each recipient, visit wyomingartscouncil.org.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
