EPA offers Wyoming $248K for stormwater, sewer upgrades
CHEYENNE — On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $248,000 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funding to help Wyoming communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.
“Heavy rainfall can flood communities, overload facilities that collect and treat wastewater, and contaminate our waterways with sewage and pollution,” EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker said in a news release. “With $248,000 in grant funding, EPA is helping Wyoming address the threat of stormwater inundation in communities that need it most.”
Stormwater management is a complex environmental challenge for communities across the country. The costs to construct, operate and maintain stormwater infrastructure can be significant. This investment follows changes made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to prioritize projects for small and/or financially distressed communities and prevents cost share requirements from being passed on to these communities.
This funding for Wyoming is part of $50 million in grants that EPA made available nationally.
Learn all about Wyoming's tax structure with free webinar series
LARAMIE — The Equality State Policy Center has announced a new partnership with Wyoming Tax Facts to educate Wyomingites on all things taxes. Over the next few months, the two organizations will co-host a webinar series that takes a deep dive into Wyoming’s tax structure.
The webinar series, Tax Facts Lunch & Learn, is a free, virtual, public education program that will feature experts, lawmakers and other stakeholders. Ashley Harpstreith, executive director of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association, will kick off the series as the first featured guest on Aug. 30 with her presentation Wyoming Tax Structure 101 from noon to 1 p.m.
“Wyoming’s tax structure is complex and not something people give much thought to until they see essential or desired state and local programs cut,” said Sue Sommers, one of the founding members of Wyoming Tax Facts. “With the recent attention on property taxes, it is a perfect time to offer education on how the state raises — and spends — funds.”