UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host international trade event
Small-business owners in Wyoming will have an opportunity to learn more about international trade opportunities next Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Kenny Overby and Suzette Nickle will discuss international trade opportunities during a joint Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and U.S. Commercial Service Denver workshop titled “International Trade Round Table Discussion” from 10-11:30 a.m. at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive in Cheyenne. The roundtable will take place in Room 409 of the Pathfinder Building.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/international-trade. Registration is free.
Small-business owners will have an opportunity to ask questions of the Romanian Consulate trade specialist about trade, especially to Eastern Europe. This event will be a roundtable discussion, so small-business owners are encouraged to ask questions.
Overby is a Wyoming SBDC Network adviser, and Nickle is director of U.S. Commercial Service Denver and an international trade specialist.
For more information, call Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, at 307-343-0925 or email mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
Department of Health launches smartphone app for vaccines
CHEYENNE — With back-to-school season here, a new Wyoming Department of Health smartphone application offers families an easy way to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need.
Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the WDH Docket application can be used to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due.
“We wanted to offer a convenient option to Wyoming families who may have questions about the vaccination histories of their children,” said Cassandra Walkama, WDH Immunization Unit manager, in a news release.
Several vaccinations are required for entry into public and private schools and child care facilities in Wyoming. Minimum immunization requirements help prevent serious illness caused by diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, rubella, tetanus and varicella. Children who have not completed their required vaccinations may be put on conditional enrollment, depending on individual school rules.
“Children should have received most of their required immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten,” Walkama said. An updated diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccination is also required when they are 11 years old.
The records that can be viewed through Docket come from the Wyoming Immunization Registry, a secure, confidential, cloud-based immunization database containing the electronic vaccination records of Wyoming residents. The WyIR system is administered and maintained by the WDH Immunization Unit.
To use Docket for children, parents will need to set a password and enter the child’s name, legal sex and date of birth. The Docket application authenticates logins using the email or phone number on the individual’s record on file with the WyIR. It also supports adult vaccination records.
For those who do not wish to use the Docket application, vaccination records also remain available through health care providers or by filling out a records request form at tinyurl.com/wyo-immunizations.
AARP Wyoming webinar series cover Beatles, Beethoven and Bach
CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming is hosting a free three-part webinar called the three B’s of Music on Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. The webinar series will hone in on what makes the music of the Beatles, Beethoven and Bach so popular.
The series is hosted by Barry Wiesenfeld, an internationally recognized, award-winning musician, author and part of the music faculty of SUNY and Ramapo College. Each 90-minute webinar runs from 6-7:30 p.m.
Wiesenfeld will kick off the series Sept. 20 with an overview of the Beatles. He will isolate some of the spices of the Beatles recipes, and you’ll likely listen to their music differently, more deeply and with greater insight in the future. To take part in this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/aarp-beatles.
Sept. 27 will see Wiesenfeld profile the work of Ludwig Van Beethoven. To register for this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/aarp-beethoven. “He lived a tragic life, but gave us gifts that we treasure still, and the emotion in his music is unrivaled. We’ll delve into his life and his legacy,” Wiesenfeld said in an AARP news release.
The series comes to an end on Oct. 4 with Wiesenfeld profiling Johann Sebastian Bach. Registration for this webinar is available at tinyurl.com/aarp-bach.
Wiesenfeld said, “Bach wrote the book on how music works. He outlined the concepts of music theory that we still use today, centuries later, and his works are magnificent. We’ll dissect some of those works, learn what makes them tick, and explore his contributions.”
You must register separately for each class. Please note that you must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register for events. AARP membership is not required. For more information, contact Jennifer Baier at jbaier@aarp.org or 920-392-2250.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
