Curtis Street Bridge open to vehicle traffic
Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have opened the Curtis Street Bridge in Laramie to live vehicle traffic.
The $10.6 million dollar project began in May with an 88-day timeline for completion. Crews were able to finish the new structure ahead of schedule. All detours will be removed as vehicle traffic will be permitted to use the bridge, according to a news release.
The new structure is wider, including a left-turn lane and a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. Free right-turn lanes also have been added to the off-ramps.
The multi-use pathway will not be open at this time. Crews will be completing work into the fall, tying the pathway to the Laramie River Greenbelt Trail.
Work will be present in and around the structure. Be sure to follow traffic control, reduce speed, and stay alert through work zones.
All WYDOT project timelines are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.
Football fans encouraged to donate to Wyoming anti-hunger initiative
CHEYENNE — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is once again partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Ridley’s Family Markets and the University of Wyoming to tackle hunger.
Football fans are encouraged to stop by the Ridley’s Family Markets booth located in the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility on Sept. 2 in Laramie to purchase a food bag. Last year, more than 20,000 pounds of food was donated to local anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
Nonperishable food donations are also being accepted at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Member Centers and Ridley’s Family Markets across Wyoming from now until Sept. 1. All items will benefit local anti-hunger organizations.
“Food insecurity exists in Wyoming and together we can tackle this challenge,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO, in a news release. “Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming continues our commitment to improving the health and wellness of lives across the great state of Wyoming.”
BCBSWY will donate $1 for every pound of food donated at the game, at Ridley’s Family Markets and at BCBSWY Member Centers.
Tending to overgrowth in alleyways
There’s still quite a bit of summertime to enjoy before fall officially begins on Sept. 23 and having a rainy season has allowed Laramie to transform into magnificent verdant landscape.
As beautiful as this all may be, it can create difficulties for city of Laramie service staff to complete their work and maintain alleyways as the growth spills over and blocks their vehicles, sometimes causing damage, according to a news release.
As a reminder, property owners/managers and tenants are required to keep the alleys adjacent to their property clear of debris, offensive growth (e.g., long grass, weeds and any other vegetation), as well as obstructions such as rubbish, automobiles and other items.
To ask a question or report overgrowth/obstructions in an alleyway, contact the city of Laramie Code Enforcement Inspector by calling 307-721-5285. (Ref. Municipal Code 12.16.040 and 8.28.030)
All trees or bushes in the alley must be trimmed even with the property line with no overhanging branches lower than 13 feet (reference 12.16)
Any other vegetation (weeds or grass) in the alley must be trimmed to a length of 6 inches or less. This includes all vegetation adjacent to the property line and halfway into the alley (reference 8.28).
