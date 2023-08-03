‘Name That Lot’ parking campaign in downtown Laramie
Downtown parking lots and on street parking are precious commodities in small towns that rely on locally-owned businesses as economy engines.
In order to increase awareness of where the free, all-day public parking lots are located downtown, Laramie Main Street Alliance is launching a Wyoming wildlife themed, “Name That Lot” campaign, according to a news release.
Located centrally, and on the north and south ends of the district, all-day lots are perfect for downtown employees, visitors coming for events, and people who want to spend more than 2 hours shopping or dining.
Public parking lots are conveniently located at First Street and University Avenue, Fourth Street and University Avenue, First and Garfield streets, Second and Custer streets, Fifth Street and Grand Avenue (City Hall) and north of the Laramie Railroad Depot Park (where the Farmers Market is hosted). Together, these lots provide 284 parking spots.
With this in mind, help “Name That Lot” to increase awareness of the locations and availability of parking downtown.
The survey opens Friday, Aug. 4, and closes at midnight on Aug. 18. It is found online at surveymonkey.com/r/namethelots.
As a thank you, participants will be entered into a drawing for a $25 downtown gift certificate. Winning names will be posted on signage at each lot.
For more information visit online at laramiemainstreet.org/parking.
Veterans assistance in Albany County
CHEYENNE — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Albany County.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. She also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Study’s Laramie office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, and she will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Eppson Center for Seniors located at 1560 N. 3rd St.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or at the Eppson Center.
From Laramie Boomerang
