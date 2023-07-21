About 1,200 in Wyoming approved for student loan forgiveness
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris administration has approved 804,000 borrowers for $39 billion worth of automatic discharge of federal student loans this summer. Eligible borrowers will not have to take any action to receive this income-driven repayment forgiveness.
In Wyoming, about 1,200 borrowers will receive more than $61 million in IDR forgiveness in the coming weeks.
President Joe Biden, in a statement released July 14, said, “I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” adding that “Republican lawmakers — who had no problem with the government forgiving millions of dollars of their own business loans — have tried everything they can to stop me from providing relief to hardworking Americans.”
An IDR plan sets a borrower’s monthly student loan payment at an amount intended to be affordable based on that borrower’s income and family size. IDR plans also offer forgiveness of any remaining loan balance after borrowers make 240 or 300 monthly payments, which corresponds to 20 or 25 years. The number of required payments depends on when a borrower first took out the loans, the type of loans they borrowed, and the IDR payment plan in which the borrower is enrolled.
Yellowstone visitation in June 2023 up 61% over 2022
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS — Yellowstone National Park hosted 847,864 recreation visits in June, which was a 61% increase from June 2022, the month of the historic flood (525,363 recreational visits), and an 8% increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits).
So far in 2023, the park has hosted 1,493,510 recreation visits, up 19% from 2022 (1,258,834 recreation visits) and up 10% from 2019 (1,358,629 recreation visits).
The 2023 visitation numbers are compared to 2019 visitation, since 2019 was pre-COVID, and the subsequent years until 2023 included unusual visitation trends due to COVID (2020, 2021) and the historic flood event in 2022 that closed the park for about two weeks in June.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):
- 2023 — 1,493,510
- 2022 — 1,258,834 (The park was closed June 13-21. Three entrances opened June 22.)
- 2021 — 1,587,998
- 2020 — 719,054 (The park was closed May 1-17. Two entrances opened May 18, and the remaining three opened June 1.)
- 2019 — 1,358,629
- 2018 — 1,381,708
More data on park visitation, including how these numbers are calculated, is available on the NPS Stats website, irma.nps.gov/Stats/.
Gray supports marker commemorating 250th anniversary of American Revolution
CHEYENNE — On Tuesday, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray made a statement expressing his support for the Daughters of the American Revolution’s request to place a permanent plaque commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in May 2024.
In a news release, Gray stated: “Today, I stand in complete and total support of the Daughters of the American Revolution and their effort to donate a 250th Anniversary American Patriot Marker at the state Capitol. The Daughters of the American Revolution has a rich history of promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through education. It is so important that we place this tribute and honor those who sacrificed so that we may enjoy the blessings of the freest nation in the world.”
The State Building Commission will meet Friday to address the Daughters of the American Revolution’s request, as well as a permanent artwork and exhibit curation policy for the Capitol Complex.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle