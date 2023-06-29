City of Laramie road closure
Starting on Tuesday, June 27, and lasting through Friday, June 30, the city of Laramie has closed 22nd Street between Nighthawk Drive and Trabing Lane.
The road closure is due to work associated with the detention pond.
For more information, questions and/or concerns, contact city of Laramie Engineering Division by calling 307-721-5250 or emailing engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale
The 42nd Annual 2023 Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale exhibition will be on display and open to the public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 2.
The event will feature original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from more than 20 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming including the Centennial Valley and surrounding communities. Come see some of the best artwork from the Snowy Range mountains.
The exhibition is hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association at the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial, located about 30 miles west of Laramie and 45 miles east of Saratoga at 2734 Wyoming Highway 130. A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to the Nici Self Historical Museum as part of its main annual fundraiser.
Included in the exhibition is Centennial-based artist Allison Pluda of Seneca Creek Studios’ stunning and vivid metal print fine art photography featuring new Wyoming starscapes, astrophotography, and landscapes including the Milky Way from the Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forest.
Other participating artists this year include Celeste Havener’s original oil paintings of the captivating beauty of the Centennial Valley, Tana Libolt and West Magoon of Muddy Mountain Pottery’s fun and functional stoneware, raku sculpture, ceramic jewelry and John Baker’s beautiful landscape oil paintings in addition to much more.
For more information about the event, visit online at SenecaCreekStudios.com/2023CentennialArtExhibition.
For more information about the Nici Self Historical Museum, visit online at niciselfmuseum.com.
Wyoming’s average gasoline prices are up by 3 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.21 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.84 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.89, a difference of $1.72 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.54 on Monday.The national average is down 1.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.34 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle