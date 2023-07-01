Family Promise of Albany County announces pantry project
In order to increase community visibility and access to resources, Family Promise of Albany County (FPAC) has proposed a plan to build a mobile diaper and hygiene pantry.
The pantry will operate throughout Laramie and West Laramie to provide diapers, hygiene supplies, and information on shelter and PATH assistance to community members. FPAC entered this plan in the 2023 University of Wyoming College of Business SparkTank competition, and won $38,000 to begin work on converting the organization’s trailer into a pantry and securing a larger storage unit to fully stock this program.
The progress of this project will be available during the coming months. For more information on the mobile pantry or Family Promise’s other programs, visit online at www.fpalbanycounty.org.
Family Promise of Albany County is a 501©3 nonprofit organization based in Laramie serving families experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
FPAC also operates a shelter program and a PATH prevention program that offers rent and utility assistance.
FPAC has seen a considerable increase in the need for services across all three programs during the last several years. With the end of the ERAP program in June, the need for rental assistance and other services is expected to rise further.
Veterans assistance in Albany County
A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Laramie during July.
Emily Study is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. She also can help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Study’s office is located at 3817 Beech St., Ste. 100, in Laramie, and she will be available at the following Laramie locations:
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, located at 1560 N. 3rd St.;
• 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
Most other weekdays, Study is available by appointment at her office. Contact her at 307-399-1821 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.
WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in Albany, Laramie counties
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties, has meetings scheduled in July and August.
The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.
District 1’s STIP meeting schedule includes the following area meetings:
Albany County
- • 11 a.m. July 25: A public meeting at the WYDOT District Office conference room, located at 3411 S. Third St. in Laramie.
- • 6 p.m. July 25: A presentation during a virtual work session with the Albany County commissioners and Laramie City Council. Visit cityoflaramie.org/68/City-Council
- for the Zoom link information.
Laramie County
- • 11 a.m. Aug. 1: A presentation to the Laramie County commissioners in their commission room, located at 310 W. 19th St. in Cheyenne.
- • 2 p.m. Aug. 1: A public meeting held at the WYDOT Headquarters Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne.
Please reach out to andrea.staley@wyo.gov for information on how to attend or for a calendar invite.
Public comments about current or future construction projects, including project suggestions not included in the STIP, are accepted at each meeting or via email prior to a meeting.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle