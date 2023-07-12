Greenbelt Loop closed for maintenance
Required maintenance consisting of crack sealing along the Laramie River Greenbelt Loop started on Monday. The loop beginning at the Interstate 80 overpass will be closed through Thursday, July 13.
During this time city of Laramie staff and contractors will be inspecting and repairing sections of the asphalt path from the I-80 bridge, around the loop and along the old Big Horn Lumber fence line, according to a news release.
Bike users who enter the greenbelt from Commerce Drive near Tri-Hydro may encounter repairs and maintenance operations as crews near the I-80 overpass, and please use caution.
City understands this is inconvenient, however appreciates the public’s understanding as this imperative maintenance is conducted.
Forest Service to host open house on national forest fee proposal
An open house will be hosted by the USDA Forest Service to discuss a proposal for new and increased fees at 93 recreation site locations across the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests.
The event in Laramie is meant to solicit public feedback, provide site-specific information and encourage one-on-one conversations.
The open house is 4-7 p.m. July 17 at the Laramie Ranger District Office, 2468 Jackson St.
This fee proposal encompasses developed recreation sites on both the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests, in southeast Wyoming and north central Colorado, respectively. The full fee proposal across both states includes 52 campgrounds, 17 cabins/lookouts, seven group campsites and 17 day-use sites.
The Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests have operated recreation fee programs since 1965. Fee changes occurred in 1970, 1973, 1993, 1994 and, most recently, 2002.
Open houses are one of multiple ways the Forest Service is providing public opportunity to give input on the proposed fee changes. The preferred method for public feedback is online. The comment period will end Nov. 1.
Feedback can be emailed to sm.fs.mbrrecfees@usda.gov or sent to the MBRTB Forest Service, Attention: Kristi Murphy, 2468 Jackson Street, Laramie, WY 82070.
Right-of-way vegetation maintenance reminder
The city of Laramie is reminding property owners are responsible to ensure that no vegetation obstructs a pedestrian’s ability to use a sidewalk adjacent to their property, as well as ensuring it does not create any visibility obstructions for traffic, according to a news release.
Vegetation such as trees or bushes should be cut to allow an 8-foot clearance above the sidewalk (12.16,040 (C)) and should be cut to allow full access to sidewalks (12.16.045).
For more information or questions, contact the city code enforcement inspector by calling 307-721-5285.
Free landfill voucher deadline approaching
Time is running out to get a free landfill voucher.
Albany County and city of Laramie residents have until 2:30 p.m. on Aug 4 to apply. Vouchers are valid until Sept. Whether an owner or renter, all Albany County residents can apply for a voucher.
Don’t have a computer or smartphone to apply? Contact the city of Laramie, and staff can setup an appointment to receive a voucher in person.
For more information visit www.cityoflaramie.org/voucher or call 307-721-5279.
From Laramie Boomerang