The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting Butch Cassidy Day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15. It is the very date of the anniversary when he was brought to the prison to begin a two-year term.
One of many events will feature a reenactment of Butch Cassidy being brought to the prison at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Other events include a gunfight in Frontier Town with familiar faces from around the town and the area, visiting the “Old West” General Store and Saloon, playing games and making crafts.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is located at 975 Snowy Range Road. Regular admission fees will apply.
Registration now open for Plein Air in the Parks
CHEYENNE — Registration is now open for Plein Air in the Parks, to be held Sept. 13-17 at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council and the Cheyenne Artists Guild.
This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations and offers cash prizes to top participants. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online.
Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk-up registration will be $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15, and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5.
Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show. The competition will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while second and third place prizes go for $500 and $250, respectively.
WYDOT projects may cause delays during Cheyenne Frontier Days
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Frontier Days is around the corner, and while many of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s construction projects in Cheyenne will be put on pause during the “Daddy of ‘em All,” there are some lingering traffic impacts that may cause delays for motorists attending CFD festivities.
Construction work on the Interstate 25 bridge over Lincolnway will be suspended for the duration of the event. Speed limits will be raised through construction zones, and a detour will be implemented to facilitate better traffic flow.
Traffic control will shift to close two exits from I-80 to I-25 north and redirect traffic through a short detour via Lincolnway.
Heavy event traffic is likely throughout CFD week, especially near the Missile Drive interchange for the Park-n-Ride and Randall interchange for the Frontier Park itself. The I-80/I-25 detour should not impact these exits.
The Terry Ranch Road project will remain closed throughout Cheyenne Frontier Days, but should have minimal impact on travel.
Drivers should be aware of potential distractions around state highways during the event and are urged to pay attention to the road and just drive.