Unofficial start of Cheyenne Frontier Days begins Saturday
CHEYENNE — The unofficial start of Cheyenne Frontier Days will kick off Saturday with rodeo qualifiers.
The “Daddy of ‘em All” rodeo is a modified, tournament-style format. Timed events will have qualifying rounds to make it into the rodeo performances beginning July 22. Rodeo qualifiers are free to the public.
The qualifying schedule is:
Saturday at 7 a.m. — Steer roping. Top 12 advance to finals Sunday.
- Sunday at 7 a.m. — Team roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
- Monday at 7 a.m. — Tie-down roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
- Tuesday, July 18 at 7 a.m. — Steer wrestling and women’s breakaway roping. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
- July 19 at 7 a.m. — Women’s breakaway roping and barrel racing. Top 72 advance to rodeo performances.
On Sunday, CFD will round up bucking horses from the pasture north of Cheyenne along Interstate 25 and through the city streets into Frontier Park. The roundup begins at approximately 8 a.m. at the intersection of I-25 and Horse Creek Road north of the city. It then moves along I-25 on the eastern frontage road to Hynds Boulevard, turns south to Central Avenue to Kennedy Road, and then moves from Kennedy Road to Hynds Boulevard and into Frontier Park.
Approximate arrival times are as follows:
- I-25 and Horse Creek Road/Iron Mountain, 8 a.m.
- I-25 frontage road and Riding Club Road, 8:20 a.m.
- I-25 and Vandehei Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
- I-25 and Central Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Please note that the Wyoming Highway Patrol will not allow parking along I-25 at any time during the roundup. Central Avenue, between Kennedy Road and Hynds Boulevard, will be closed while the horses are present.
CTE teachers hear from business leaders at annual conference
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Association for Career and Technical Education has wrapped up its annual professional development conference, hosted at Laramie County Community College. The opening session featured Jim Mathis with WyoTech, Tara Rood with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and Jesse Sevier with West Edge Collective.
The diverse industries shared similar needs from students, including the importance of receiving and responding to feedback on their work, the significance of work ethic and learning from their failures. All industries seek a qualified workforce, and CTE teachers play a large role, according to a news release from WACTE.
Each company was also a sponsor for the conference. Learn more about the conference and additional supporters at wacte.com/conference/.
Average gasoline prices down by nearly 3 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.24.1 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 on Monday.The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16.7 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle