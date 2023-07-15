Planned power outage in east Laramie
Rocky Mountain Power has scheduled a planned power outage for about 145 of its customers in the Imperial Heights subdivision in east Laramie due to construction in the area.
The estimated outage is scheduled from about 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for both Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18. A representative of the company said the outage may not last as long either day.
According to an email release sent to customers in the area, some work can only be safely performed when the lines are de-energized. Its crews will take all steps possible to minimize the length of the interruption.
As a precaution, it is recommended to unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.
Gov. Gordon appoints new public records ombudsman
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Charlotte Martinez to replace Darlena Potter as Wyoming’s public records ombudsman.
The ombudsman position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 in 2019. The public records ombudsman serves as a resource for the public to resolve issues regarding public records requests submitted to state and local government agencies.
In addition, the position provides aid to state and local governments to understand their obligations in response to such requests. The ombudsman is also charged with mediating disputes relating to the timeliness of a records production, an agency’s claim of privilege or confidentiality and fees.
Martinez most recently served as principal auditor for the Wyoming Department of Audit, where she was responsible for ensuring financial institutions were in compliance with all state and federal fiduciary laws and regulations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Northern Colorado and a Masters of Professional Studies in Leadership and Organizations from the University of Denver.
“Charlotte’s knowledge of the Wyoming legislative process, familiarity with state statutes and background in conflict resolution make her well-suited to step into this role,” Gordon said in a news release.
Law enforcement agencies join forces to keep roads safe during Cheyenne Frontier Days
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and Cheyenne Police Department are joining forces to enforce strict traffic safety measures during the upcoming Cheyenne Frontier Days event.
From July 21-30, law enforcement agencies will concentrate their efforts on combating driving under the influence, distracted driving and speeding within and around the Cheyenne area through increased patrols and targeted operations.
Ensuring the safety and well-being of all Cheyenne Frontier Days attendees is of utmost importance to the law enforcement agencies involved, according to a news release. By actively addressing traffic violations, they aim to promote responsible driving behaviors and maintain a secure environment for everyone.
Law enforcement agencies also encourage the public to report any suspicious or dangerous driving behavior by calling 911 or the designated non-emergency numbers for the respective agencies.
DWS taking comments on unemployment insurance vvrules changes
CHEYENNE — The Unemployment Insurance Commission, in consultation with the Department of Workforce Services, is proposing changes to multiple chapters of rules within the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program and seeks public input.
According to a news release, the proposed changes will:
- Ensure all chapters of rules are referenced within Chapter 1.
- Make the rules consistent with the current Wyoming Unemployment Insurance system.
- Ensure conformity to existing Wyoming statutes.
- Introduce a waiver for overpayment amounts owed that are less than $100 following an audit.
- Update requirements for claimants utilizing UI benefits.
- Clarify specific contested case processes for a petition for rehearing.
- Remove certain requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further information is available at tinyurl.com/unemployment-updates.
To provide public comment on any of these chapters of rules, complete a comment form at tinyurl.com/Ui-comment-form. Public comment will close Aug. 30.
