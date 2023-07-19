More prescribed burning to occur on Pole Mountain
USDA Forest Service fire/fuels personnel will conduct prescribed burning this week near Forest Road 707A on the central portion of the Pole Mountain unit.
Operations could begin as early as Tuesday, July 18, with the possibility of continuing all week. Smoke will be visible along Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road), according to a news release from the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Timber litter and slash will be targeted on about 113 acres. This week is another round of about 1,200 total acres being treated with prescribed fire this spring and summer.
Prescribed burning earlier this summer on Pole Mountain was successful. During the course of four burn periods and on three units, personnel accomplished 683 acres of prescribed fire treatment.
Targeted objectives included the regeneration of aspen groves, removal of common ground juniper, as well as removal of hazardous fuels components of coarse downed woody debris and previously mechanically masticated material.
Vendor opportunities at Wyoming State Bar Convention
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Bar will be hosting its 2023 Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference Sept. 5-8 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie. Expected attendance is 250-300 attorneys, judges and other distinguished guests.
There are vendor/exhibitor opportunities during this event. Those interested in marketing their products and/or services to those in the legal profession should visit wyomingbar.org/event/?event_id=185.
For more information and questions, contact Sharon Wilkinson by calling 307-432-2102 or by email at swilkinson@wyomingbar.org.
UW, Wyoming SBDC Network to host holiday marketing workshop
For small-business owners, July is the perfect time to start planning their holiday season. This time of year allows small businesses time to step back and look at that critical season more objectively so they can develop a plan based on data and strategy.
Audie Cunningham will discuss and evaluate holiday marketing strategies during a Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and workshop titled “Business Fitness: Create Your Holiday Marketing Plan” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20. To register, visit tinyurl.com/holiday-23-marketing. Registration is free.
The Wyoming SBDC Network offers business expertise to help Wyoming residents think about, launch, grow, reinvent or exit their business. The Wyoming SBDC Network is hosted by the University of Wyoming with state funds from the Wyoming Business Council and funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Topics covered in this webinar may apply to holiday planning, but can be applied to any time of the year. Cunningham will discuss what to include in your holiday marketing plan and why; common pitfalls and how to avoid them; and tips and tools for holiday advertising plans.
For more information, contact Maureen Johnson, marketing, communication and database manager for the Wyoming SBDC Network, by calling 307-343-0925 or by email at mjohn125@uwyo.edu.
