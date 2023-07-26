Wyoming Stable Token Commission looks to hire director
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stable Token Commission, which was established by the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 — Wyoming Stable Token Act, is now accepting applications for the position of executive director.
The executive director will be responsible for directing and supporting all administrative operations within the commission, implementing a comprehensive business plan for Wyoming’s stable token and ensuring compliance with the Wyoming Stable Token Act and other applicable state and federal laws and regulations. Additional responsibilities include budget management, industry monitoring and risk management. Ideal candidates will bring their existing connections and expertise in the blockchain industry, coupled with a familiarity of Wyoming’s legislative processes and key stakeholders, according to a news release from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
Wyoming has embarked on an ambitious schedule to consider and possibly issue a digital token, or “stable coin,” by year’s end. Accordingly, Wyoming is anxious to build a competent platform and policies in short order, the release said. The complete job posting can be found at tinyurl.com/stable-token-director.
Wyoming unemployment falls to 3.1% in June
CHEYENNE — The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.3% in May to 3.1% in June. Wyoming’s unemployment rate is slightly lower than its June 2022 level of 3.4% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.6%. From May to June, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,031 individuals (0.4%) as people went back to work.
At the county level, most unemployment rates increased slightly from May to June. It is not unusual for unemployment rates to increase in June as young people get out of school and start searching for work. The largest increases were seen in Albany (up from 2.4% to 3.1%), Uinta (up from 2.9% to 3.4%), Fremont (up from 3.1% to 3.5%), Goshen (up from 2.4% to 2.8%), Sublette (up from 3.0% to 3.4%) and Sweetwater (up from 3.2% to 3.6%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate fell from 2.8% in May to 1.7% in June as the summer tourist season got into full swing.
In June, jobless rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every county, suggesting that the state’s labor market is tightening. The largest decreases occurred in Lincoln (down from 4.3% to 2.9%), Big Horn (down from 4.2% to 3.2%), Platte (down from 3.5% to 2.6%), and Natrona (down from 4.1% to 3.2%) counties.
Teton County, at 1.7%, had the lowest unemployment rate in June. It was followed by Niobrara County at 2.0%, Weston County at 2.2%, and Crook County at 2.4%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Sweetwater County at 3.6% and Fremont County at 3.5%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 290,900 in June 2022 to 300,900 in June 2023, an increase of 10,000 jobs (3.4%).
July unemployment data will be released on Aug. 23.
Game and Fish Commission approves FY 24 budget, regulation changes
WHEATLAND — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met last week in Wheatland, and the seven-member board approved the annual Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget — a regular task at July meetings.
The standard operational budget, which supports the day-to-day work of the department, was approved at $99.2 million. Game and Fish doesn’t receive state general-fund dollars. The bulk of the budget comes from sportspeople.
The commission also approved $20.1 million for one-time projects that include funding the Jackson housing project and a portion of the state education and shooting complex project. In addition, the commission voted to approve the projects presented by the Animal Damage Management Board. The department allocates $200,000 annually toward predator control projects for wildlife protection.
In an effort to increase public access for sportspersons, the commission voted to approve the 10-year renewal of the Dave Johnston Power Plant Public Access Area in Converse County, a new public access area on the North Platte River near Glenrock, and a public access road and parking area on private land in Carbon County owned by Sims Land & Livestock Inc. near McFadden.
The commission also approved changes to a series of regulations after considering extensive public comment:
- Chapter 22, watercraft regulation
- Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chance
- Chapter 46, fishing regulations
- Chapter 47, gray wolf hunting seasons
The next commission meeting is Sept. 12-13 in Gillette.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
