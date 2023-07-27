Insomnia Cookies comes to Laramie
A popular nationwide bakery, known for serving warm cookies and a variety of other sweet treats from the late morning, throughout the afternoon, late into the night and even into the early hours the next morning, is coming to town, according to a news release.
From noon-1 a.m. on Friday, July 28, will be its in-store grand opening at 305 S. 17th St. on the south side of Grand Avenue across from the University of Wyoming campus.
It will be the brand’s first store in Wyoming, and the 246th bakery nationwide.
Friday’s events will begin at noon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.
Other events will include one free classic cookie (no purchase required) for those who visit the new bakery from noon-1 a.m., other sweet giveaways, a prize wheel and more. Fifteen percent of sales from noon-1 a.m. also will be donated to Feeding Laramie Valley. All grand-opening events will not include online orders for pickup or delivery.
Ranch Advisory Commission seeks volunteers
The Ranch Advisory Commission is searching for members to serve on the commission to advise Laramie City Council on issues related to the Monolith and Bath ranches.
If interested or would like more information, visit online at cityoflaramie.org/564/Ranch-Advisory-Committee. Membership consists of six at-large members residing in the Laramie city limits for three-year terms.
The purpose of the commission is for:
• Identification and protection of all ranch water rights and cost effective actions to more efficiently manage ranch operations;
• Information gathering from advocacy groups, experts, and the public relating to ranching operations and public use; and
• Range and habitat conditions on the ranches and suggestions for improving ranch operations.
For more information contact: Jay Smith, jsmith@cityoflaramie.org; Phil Zimmermann, pzimmermann@cityoflaramie.org; or Cindy Williams cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org.
Wyoming State Museum hosting digital skills course for seniors
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Museum is accepting registrations for another round of its Digital Skills Course for Seniors.
This session is for Apple users (iPhones and iPads). Another course for Android users may be available in the fall.
Digital Skills for Seniors is a free eight-week course that the museum hosts on a semi-annual basis. Since beginning the program in 2021, 95 students between the ages of 62 and 94 have completed the course. Feedback from participants has been incredibly positive, with nearly all students coming away with increased comfort using their devices and the apps available on them.
The course gradually introduces digital skills that older adults can apply to their everyday lives, such as accessing the internet, utilizing tools like the flashlight and magnifying glass, connecting with friends and family on social media, and more. Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.
This summer’s course begins Aug. 2 and ends Sept. 20. The class meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. It is highly recommended that students attend all eight classes, but instructors can help students get caught up if they miss a day.
To register, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message, including your name and phone number. Space is extremely limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Android users interested in a possible future course can join a waitlist by calling the same number, leaving their contact information, and a clarification that they’re interested in a possible Android-focused course.
This program is offered in collaboration with Wyoming Relay, a state program that offers no-cost services for people who have a hearing loss or speech disability. Spectrum and AARP Wyoming have also been key partners.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Tribune Eagle
