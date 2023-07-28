Average gasoline prices up nearly 4 cents a gallon

CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus