Average gasoline prices up nearly 4 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.29, a difference of $1.12.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 on Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Comment period opens on digital asset registration rules
CHEYENNE — On Tuesday, the office of Secretary of State Chuck Gray filed its Notice of Intent to adopt new rules pertaining to digital asset registration in accordance with Senate Enrolled Act No. 95 with the Wyoming Administrative Rules System.
Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained on the Wyoming Administrative Rules System at https://rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office, 122 W. 25th St, Suite 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, 307-777-7378.
Public comments regarding the rules may be submitted by email via the Rules System at http://rules.wyo.gov by using advanced search for proposed rules and the “Provide Public Comment” link, or by emailing comments directly to colin.crossman@wyo.gov. The public comment period ends Sept. 13.
Lummis introduces Free Speech Protection Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has joined U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in introducing the Free Speech Protection Act that would prohibit federal employees and contractors from using their positions to censor and attack speech protected by the First Amendment.
A news release from Lummis’ office said this legislation would protect the constitutional rights of the people of Wyoming and “prevent the federal government from engaging in the types of egregious overreach that have become all too common under the Biden administration.”
“There are no ifs, ands or buts about the First Amendment, and it is high time that the White House and unelected bureaucrats in Washington abide by our Constitution,” Lummis said in the release.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, on July 4 issued an injunction that sharply limited the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies about controversial online posts, although an appeals court has temporarily blocked the order. Doughty found that officials’ efforts to limit the spread of posts they considered to be misinformation violated the First Amendment right to free speech.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
