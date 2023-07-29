Lummis staff to host remote office hours in Laramie
Staff for U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will host remote office hours in Laramie on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Field Representative Karmen Rossi will be available to meet with residents and hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.
“My team and I are working every day to make sure the federal government works for the people of Wyoming,” Lummis said in a news release. “Whether you need help interacting with a federal agency, facilitating a passport or visa request, tracking down social security checks or VA benefits, or you just want to ensure your voice is being heard in Washington, my team of field representatives is available to meet with you.
“These remote office hours will bring my office closer to the people we are here to serve, and I hope they will foster good conversations and also provide necessary help to ensure that the people of Wyoming can better navigate the complexities of the federal government.”
Contact Karmen Rossi by calling 307-772-2477 or emailing karmen_rossi@lummis.senate.gov to schedule a convenient time while she is in Laramie.
FBI Denver warns of scam spoofing FBI phone number
DENVER — FBI Denver is warning of a telephone spoofing scam where callers portray themselves as a special agent and the phone number shows as an FBI number.
The callers “spoof,” or fake, the FBI Colorado Springs’ main phone number, so the call appears to be coming from the FBI on the recipient’s caller ID.
In recent cases, the victim is told their identity and/or bank accounts have been compromised. The caller tells the victims they need to immediately move their money to gift cards or cryptocurrency. The caller asks for information that will verify this has been done; that information is used to then steal those funds.
To date, FBI Denver has identified victims with losses from $940 to $13,000; the victims do not live in Colorado or Wyoming, but rather outside FBI Denver’s area of responsibility. Numerous other people were contacted by the spoof caller, but recognized the call as a scam.
Know that law enforcement will never call you and ask you to transfer money to gift cards, and they won’t advise you to move financial accounts into cryptocurrency.
The FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller with whom you have not initiated contact or have not verified as legitimate. To check out someone who purports to be from the FBI, find the phone number of the local FBI field office and call that number directly. The field office will verify any legitimate contact.
If you think you have been a victim of this scam, report it at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
AARP says scammers targeting veterans offering big payout
CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s 47,756 U.S. veterans and active-duty service members face the threat of falling victim to scammers seeking to exploit them, AARP said in a news release.
Nearly two-thirds of veterans are unaware that they can receive free assistance with the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act — or PACT Act — benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a new AARP survey.
The new law expands access to VA health care benefits for more than 5 million veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. Survivors of deceased veterans are also eligible to receive these benefits. One in 10 veterans approached by someone offering to assist with enrollment in these benefits say the offer guaranteed a lucrative payout, which is a telltale sign of a scam.
“Scammers targeting veterans are heinous,” said AARP State Director Sam Shumway. “AARP Wyoming continues to fight for those who proudly served our country by alerting them and their families of the latest scams, how to avoid them, and ways to fight back.”
Veterans, service members and their families are targets of scammers due to a presumption of steady income and benefits, frequent moves and deployments, and tight-knit culture that criminals can exploit to gain unwarranted trust.
AARP’s Fraud Watch Network offers some tips for how to avoid these scams:
• Veterans never have to pay for their earned benefits or service records — if told otherwise, it’s a scam.
• Veterans who receive a call or see an advertisement from an alleged law firm offering assistance with benefits claims should NOT assume that it is a trustworthy organization.
• Veterans and their families should sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry and use a call-blocking service.
• Veterans should never sign a blank form or agreement with an attorney or company without fully understanding what it is.
To learn about the latest scams and how to avoid them, visit the AARP Veterans Fraud Center at aarp.org/vetsfraudcenter. To learn how to apply for PACT Act benefits, visit aarp.org/vetshealthnavigator.
For these resources and more information on AARP’s support for veterans and military families, visit aarp.org/veterans.
From Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming Eagle Tribune
