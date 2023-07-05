...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Upper North Platte River Basin and Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 15. The tour is free to the public and includes an informative tour guide.
Reservations and payment arrangements may be made by calling Sandra Eike at 307-760-5590 or Bonnie Henderson at the Eppson Center for Seniors at 307-745-5116. All reservations and payments must be made by Friday, July 7.
One bus from Gray Line Travel Coaches will be available for transportation at a charge of $35 per person. Payment must be made at the time of the reservation. Personal vehicles may be used, and will be directed to parking areas requested by the ranch owner. Parking personnel will be available to assist vehicles to those areas.
Box lunches will be offered for $15 each. These will consist of a kolbasa beef sausage sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, bar/cookie and a drink. Lunch reservations are required, and payment must be made at the time the reservation to assure the caterer has an accurate number prepared.
Participants will meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and tour information. There also will be Albany County CattleWomen items for sale before the tour payable by cash or check. Departure from there will be at 9 a.m. promptly.
It is also recommended to bring chairs, as none will be provided, sunscreen and/or mosquito repellent, plus good walking shoes.
Wyoming Stable Token Commission to meet in Laramie
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Stable Token Commission will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library in Laramie, Room COE506. Remote access to the meeting also will be available via Zoom through this link us02web.zoom.us/j/84451469648#success.
The Wyoming Stable Token Commission was established with passage of Senate Enrolled Act 85 — Wyoming Stable Token Act, which authorizes the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to issue Wyoming stable tokens.
The initial members of the commission include the Governor or the Governor’s designee; the Auditor or the Auditor’s designee; and the Treasurer or the Treasurer’s designee. Additional members appointed at the commission’s June 6 meeting include accountant David Pope, owner of DAPCPA Certified Public Accountants; Jeff Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of Wyoming Bank and Trust; and attorney Flavia Naves, outgoing general counsel for the global financial technology company Circle.