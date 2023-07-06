BLM Wheatland Corral to hold wild horse adoption in July
WHEATLAND — Wild horse and burro adoption events at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral will resume as scheduled throughout the summer.
The last Friday in July, the public is invited to visit the Wheatland Corral to meet and take home a wild horse or burro of their own.
On July 28, the Wheatland Corral will offer up to 30 untrained wild horses and burros for adoption. Those interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the competitive auction begins at 9 a.m. Bids will start at $125. Animals not placed during the auction will be available on a first come, first served basis until noon for the standard adoption or sales fee.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old and meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse. To get pre-approved to adopt or learn more about adoption requirements, visit wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
For those unable to attend the July event, the Wheatland Corral will hold adoptions on Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. For updates and information on future adoption events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.
Wyoming State Parks named finalist for NRPA Gold Medal Award
CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Gold Medal Award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
This recognition is bestowed upon exceptional park systems across the nation that demonstrate excellence in providing outstanding recreational experiences and maintaining high standards of park management and innovation. The NRPA Gold Medal Award is considered the highest honor in the field of park and recreation management.
The winner will be announced at the NRPA Annual Conference in Dallas this October.
Dave Glenn, acting director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, saying, "Being named a finalist for the NRPA Gold Medal Award is a tremendous honor for Wyoming State Parks. ... This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff and partners who strive every day to make our parks extraordinary."
For more information about Wyoming State Parks and its offerings, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.
From Wyoming Tribune Eagle
