Community meal for veterans and their families scheduled for next week
CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with multiple agencies in Albany County, will host a community meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at LaBonte Park in Laramie for veterans and their families. The event will be located near the basketball court, and East Canby and North 8th streets.
The purpose is to share a meal and resources that are available in Albany County for veterans.
Partnerships are the foundation of Wyoming Hunger Initiative as the mission is to support grassroots anti-hunger organizations across Wyoming, according to a news release. A multitude of services are available in Albany County and this one-stop-shop event will provide for networking opportunities, access to resources within the community, and a meal provided by the Operation 307 Vet Connect effort in Albany County.
“In addition to addressing food insecurity in our state, ensuring that the men and women who have served our country have access to adequate resources is a priority of mine,” Gordon said in a news release. “It is my hope that we are providing ample opportunities for veterans to connect with resources in their communities not just on Veterans Day but throughout the year.”
Transportation will be provided for anyone who wishes to attend and needs the service. Meals also will be delivered to anyone who requests one and cannot attend in person. Veterans are encouraged to call Volunteers of America at 307-745-8915 to sign up.
This event is made possible in collaboration with Volunteers of America, the Cent$ible Nutrition Program, Laramie Interfaith, Cathedral Home, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Husted-Pendleton Post 14, University of Wyoming Veterans Services Center, Laramie Soup Kitchen, Family Promise of Albany County, Wyoming Veterans Commission, Disabled American Veterans, and Wyoming Hunger Initiative.