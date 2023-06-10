Operation 307 Vet Connect logo

Community meal for veterans and their families scheduled for next week

CHEYENNE — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with multiple agencies in Albany County, will host a community meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at LaBonte Park in Laramie for veterans and their families. The event will be located near the basketball court, and East Canby and North 8th streets.

