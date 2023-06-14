Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 has started its annual fundraiser raffle, and the grand prize will have the lucky winner sporting a newer vehicle.
The lodge is raffling a 2023 Chevy Colorado or a sum of $40,000 toward a vehicle from Laramie GM Auto Center.
The raffle costs $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. A total of 4,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be responsible for all local, state and federal taxes as well as purchase of license plates for the vehicle.
For more information and to by tickets, contact Erica Mazurie by calling or texting 307-761-8344.
Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s open house, fundraiser
The Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Open House and Fundraiser is scheduled from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at 4 North Fork Road along Wyoming Highway 130 outside Centennial.
Events include a free pig roast lunch, homemade desserts, silent auction, raffles and fire engine rides.
The entire fleet of emergency vehicles will be parked out front including multiple fire engines. Children may sit in and may be able to ride in the fire engine, as well. Weather permitting, a medical helicopter also may fly in to give tours and answer questions.
Thank you to all our firemen and first responders!
If not possible to attend, consider sending a donation to CVVFD, P.O. Box 231, Centennial, WY 82055.
The Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department provides quality structural and wildland fire suppression, emergency medical services and fire prevention education with well-trained and equipped volunteers to Centennial Valley and Albany County. For more information the department’s website at www.cvvfd.com.